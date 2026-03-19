‘They will be believed’: Survivors of abuse at Spiritan schools urged to share experiences

Restore Together co-founder Philip Feddis speaking at the group's launch of a key strand of the Restorative Programme for victims and survivors of sexual abuse suffered by former pupils of Spiritan schools at the Royal Irish Academy, in Dublin on Thursday. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

People who experienced abuse at Irish Spiritan-run schools are being encouraged to come forward and share their experiences as part of a “history-gathering initiative”.

The Hear Me Now project aims to gather the testimony of people who were abused while attending Blackrock College & Willow Park School, St Mary’s College, St Michael’s College or Templeogue College in Dublin or Rockwell College in Co Tipperary.

The initiative is part of a wider restorative justice programme put in place to support people abused while attending schools run by the Spiritans, previously known as Holy Ghost congregation. Survivors, family members, former pupils and staff are encouraged to participate.

The project was launched on Thursday by Restore Together, an advocacy group for victims of sexual abuse in Spiritan schools. More than 300 people have sought help from the group to date.

Restore Together co-founder Philip Feddis said “many people who experienced or witnessed abuse” in schools from the 1950s to the 2000s “have never had the opportunity to share their history in a setting designed around their needs”.

He said the accounts of those who take part would be “recorded with dignity and respect”.

A commission of inquiry into allegations of historical sexual abuse in day and boarding schools was established by the Government last year after a scoping inquiry uncovered more than 2,395 allegations at more than 300 schools run by various religious congregations. The scoping inquiry was established following revelations of widespread sexual abuse of boys at Willow Park and Blackrock College.

Hear Me Now will be led by Prof Marie Keenan, emeritus professor of criminal and restorative justice at UCD. She said the project and the upcoming commission “have different, if related, purposes” and “participation in one does not preclude participation in the other”.

Keenan said survivors have the opportunity “to be heard, to be acknowledged, to be understood and respected”. She said, by sharing their experiences, people will help to “influence policy to prevent such tragedies from occurring again”. She will oversee an independent team whose members have experience working with survivors of trauma and child sexual abuse.

Anthony McLaughlin (arms folded) encouraged fellow survivors to take part in the Hear Me Now project. Photo: Sam Boal/Collins

Anthony McLaughlin, a survivor of historical sexual abuse at Blackrock College, said it was “really important” that people take part “because, at the end of the day, if they don’t come forward now, they probably never will”.

He described survivors disclosing their experiences as being “a bit like a pressure cooker, take the top off it and let it go”.

He said some people were “afraid to speak out” because “they’ve held [it] for so long, and the abuse has been in their DNA”. He said he understood their fears.

“It’s not like it was years ago where there was shame and they wouldn’t be believed. They will be believed.”

Eimear Ní Mhurchú encouraged more survivors to come forward. Her late partner, who she did not wish to name, was abused at school and was in the process of starting a legal case when he died by suicide more than 20 years ago.

Eimear Ní Mhurchú. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Ní Mhurchú, herself a survivor of abuse, said she speaks out because other cannot.

“I am a survivor, and I believe speaking out can help undo the past in some way. It can help to heal. It can bring people together,” she said.

“I buried my own hurt, loss and pain for years, so deeply and causing so much damage, that it almost took me by being silent. I let it steal time and peace and joy. It almost destroyed me entirely.”

Speaking out has helped her to heal, and she encouraged survivors to “pick up your pen, send the email, call the number, speak up”.

The Spiritans welcomed the project, saying it supported Restore Together “in its desire to gather voices and testimonies that will help piece together and paint a picture of what happened in the past”.

A statement said the Spiritans will be undertaking its own exercise, through its members, to “discover both the living memories and recorded archives that may shed light on the context, governance, and historical consciousness of the time to better understand the tragic and painful events that took place”.

The Spiritans announced a redress scheme for survivors last summer, the details of which are still being finalised.

Participation in Hear Me Now is voluntary and can be anonymous. People interested in taking part can register their interest by e-mailing clodagh@hearmenow.ie. More information about the supports available to survivors can be found on the Restore Together website.

Hear Me Now is due to publish a report in spring 2027.