First baby of year born in Holles Street at 40 seconds past midnight

Kash Burke, who was the first baby born at the Coombe on New Year's Day at 00.02am. Photograph: Coombe Hospital

The first baby born in 2026 was delivered at the National Maternity Hospital at Holles Street in Dublin just seconds after midnight.

Baby Millie Elizabeth Kelleher was welcomed at 40 seconds past midnight, weighing 2.9kg (6lbs 6oz).

Her parents, Sally and John Kelleher live in Naas, Co Kildare and she is their second child, with her older brother Max aged 20 months.

Ms Kelleher is originally from Naas while Mr Kelleher is from Tarbert in Co Kerry.

At the Coombe Hospital in Dublin, Baby Kash was born at two minutes past midnight, weighing 3.8kg (8lbs 5oz). His parents, Rebecca and Keane Burke, are from Dublin 8 and he is the couple’s second child.

Baby Leo McNamee, weighing 3.65kg (8lbs 1oz), was delivered at five minutes past midnight at the Coombe Hospital also, to parents Danielle and Troy, from Lucan, Co Dublin.

Baby Anjali, weighing 3.1kg (6lbs 13oz), was also born at the hospital, six minutes after midnight. Her mother Ranjitha Sivakumar is from Dublin and Anjali is her second child.

Baby Elliot was born at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin at 35 minutes past midnight, weighing 3.65kg (8lbs 1oz). His parents are Rachel and Adam Deak from Rathnew, Co Wicklow.