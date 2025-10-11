‘Staggering’ 75% rise in demand for support by women impacted by prostitution and trafficking

Ireland has been criticised for ‘major failings’ in its treatment of human trafficking victims. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

An Irish charity supported 75 per cent more women impacted by prostitution and trafficking for sexual exploitation last year than in 2023.

In its annual report, Ruhama said the “extraordinary rise” is largely due to the expansion of its outreach service and regional development across four hubs nationwide.

Of those they helped, 35 per cent of them were new victims of trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The report outlines that 1,128 people accessed Ruhama’s services last year, and of this number, 216 were victims of human trafficking.

Of the victims of human trafficking who engaged with Ruhama, the highest number were Nigerian (131), followed by people from Zimbabwe (18) and South Africa (14).

Of those who were impacted by prostition,43 were from Nigeria, 42 from Zimbabwe and 31 from Ireland.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan, a speaker at a recent conference held by the charity outlined how “important” it is to raise awareness about the “abhorrent reality of sexual exploitation” in our society and the impact that it is having on “countless women and girls” on a daily basis.

“Sexual exploitation is a form of gender-based violence and we are increasingly cognisant of the role that technology has in facilitating this sexual violence and sexual exploitation,” Minister O’Callaghan noted.

“It is something that we must combat as a government and as a society with individual responsibility playing a significant role. .”

Ruhama is seeking the Government’s support for measures to ensure: adequate gender-specific specialist accommodation for victims of human trafficking; training for all frontline workers on sexual violence and exploitation; public awareness work; and legislation change.

Ruhama chief executive Barbara Condon said the “staggering” 75 per cent rise last year in the number of individuals who engaged in the charity’s activities, demonstrates the “profound need” for the supports they offer, and for the growth and expansion of their service delivery across the country for individuals in most need of help, including those further away from larger urban centres.

“The women we work with have experienced horrendous violence, and need and deserve holistic, specialist, wraparound supports. Importantly, it’s an opportunity to have a conversation that cannot wait ─ about how technology is reshaping the landscape of these issues, bringing both new challenges and opportunities,” Ms Condon pointed out.