Services for separated children seeking international protection ‘overstretched’

A new report has found that unaccompanied or separated children who arrive in the State face significant challenges. Photograph: Getty Images

Disjointed services and a lack of informed decision-making are resulting in many of the nearly 500 unaccompanied or separated children in the State missing out on the supports they need, a new report suggests.

Research by Empowering People in Care, published on Friday, said the children – most fleeing the war in Ukraine and others from countries such as Somalia and Afghanistan – face significant challenges as they move within the system towards adulthood.

The numbers in care or being accommodated by Tusla, the child and family agency, are less than half what they were in 2001. However, at 478 by the end of last June, they are up substantially in recent years.

The study, carried out by Dr Muireann Ní Raghallaigh, Dr Joanne Kelleher, and Prof Prospera Tedam, suggested that Tusla has been inadequately resourced to fully address their needs.

It found decisions on which particular sections of the Child Care Act they are assessed under can have significant implications for the supports they receive. Many are not assigned their own social worker or provided with adequate care plans or case reviews.

Issues with the availability of services around the country were also highlighted while it noted previously strong networks among staff involved in their care had been eroded, further contributing to gaps in services.

Staff in the area should be properly qualified and receive ongoing training, it said, and greater clarity on procedures should be provided in legislation.

It also called for a co-ordinated, community-based work to address rising anti-refugee sentiment and to ensure children can build long-term connections.

The report suggested there are particular issues around age assessments of children upon their arrival in the State and argued these too can have significant implications for the support the children receive.

It said particular supports should be provided for those young people who turn 18 while in the system, to ensure they are not suddenly left struggling.

Investment in education, housing, and mental health supports is all-important, it said, if the children are to prosper over the long term.

“Separated children in Ireland face considerable challenges during their time in care and after they turn 18,” said Dr Ní Raghallaigh.

“Ireland has demonstrated some excellent practice in their care and protection, but these standards have come under pressure recently, despite efforts by key stakeholders.”

She said that to reach their potential, they require individualised support and relationships built on trust.

”This can only be achieved when professionals are suitably trained and qualified, and where there is meaningful investment in the services that support them.”