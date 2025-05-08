Higgins wishes Pope Leo XIV well as he takes on role ‘at a time of great challenges for the world’

President Michael D Higgins: he said Pope Leo XIV 'assumes this important role at a time of great challenges for the world'. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Political and religious leaders in Ireland have congratulated American cardinal Robert Francis Prevost on becoming the new leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV.

President Michael D Higgins extended his “warmest congratulations” to the pontiff. “This is an immensely significant moment for all those of faith and goodwill around the world who look to the papacy for spiritual guidance, moral clarity, and global leadership at a time described by his predecessor Pope Francis as needing the vocation of diplomacy,” he said in a statement.

Mr Higgins said Pope Leo XIV “assumes this important role at a time of great challenges for the world”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also offered his congratulations to the new pontiff, saying: “I know that he has the best wishes of all Irish people, of all traditions.”

In a statement, Mr Martin said he hopes the “ground swell of best wishes” from around the world will give the new pope “strength and support as he takes on the immense responsibility of his pontificate”.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris said he believed Pope Leo XIV ”will continue to build on the extraordinary legacy left behind by his predecessor, the late Pope Francis, who taught us all the importance of kindness and humanity”.

“In a time marked by complex global challenges – from poverty and conflict to climate change – the role of moral and spiritual leadership is more vital than ever,” he added.

Catholic Primate Archbishop Eamon Martin said it was “with great joy” that he welcomed Pope Leo XIV.

“At the end of February I and the other Irish archbishops met him and he came across as a humble and respectful listener, wanting to learn as much as possible about the church in Ireland,” he said in a post on X. “He is a calm, affable and approachable person. He is a friend of Ireland and no doubt the Augustinian communities in Ireland will be delighted with the news.”

Cardinal Prevost is a member of the Order of St Augustine and Fr Tony Egan, head of the order in Ireland, said he believes People Leo XIV will follow in the footsteps of the late Pope Francis in terms of reaching out to “the poor, the marginalised, migrants”.

“He will be a pope for everyone, Catholics, non-Catholics, Christians, just the general, broad humanity. He has a good heart,” Fr Egan told Drivetime on Radio 1.

The Church of Ireland’s Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, John McDowell, passed on the good wishes of the Church of Ireland “not only to Pope Leo but also to the bishops, priests and Catholic people of Ireland”.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the appointment of Pope Leo XIV as a “day of profound significance”, urging him to stand with Gaza like his predecessor.