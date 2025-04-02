Just one religious order has made ‘serious offer’ of cash redress to mother-and-baby home survivors

Only one religious order involved in mother-and-baby homes has made a “serious offer” of cash to pay redress to survivors, the Government has been told after years of talks.

Government negotiator Sheila Nunan has submitted a final report to Minister for Equality Norma Foley setting out conclusions from talks with seven Catholic bodies and the Church of Ireland.

A previous offer of a financial contribution from the Sisters of Bon Secours still stands, it is understood.

However, people briefed on the report and the stance of other church bodies said they suggested little or nothing by way of firm cash offers. Although one order suggested it might be open to transferring a school property to the State, the Government had asked for money. Whether other orders offered property remains unclear.

Ms Nunan had engagements with the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul; Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary; Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd; the Sisters of Mercy; the Sisters of St John of God; and the Legion of Mary, a lay organisation.

In connection with Protestant-run homes, she also spoke with the Church of Ireland. “We’re not making an offer,” said a Church of Ireland spokesman, adding that it continues to offer pastoral care to former residents.

The Church of Ireland position is that it “did not found, own or manage any of the homes” that featured in the October 2020 report of the commission of investigation into the affair. Still, critics have argued Church of Ireland clergy were involved in managing homes, fundraising and arranging places for unmarried pregnant women and teenagers.

Ms Nunan took on the negotiation in May 2023 at a rate of €377 per day and worked with instructions to recommend a “best and final offer” from religious orders within six months.

She was hired by former minister Roderic O’Gorman, now Green leader, after he failed to land a deal with religious institutions for a financial contribution to the €800 million State redress scheme for survivors.

Accountants EY carried out a financial assessment for Ms Nunan of each order’s resources.

In a Tuesday email, Ms Foley told survivors she had “just received” the report. “Be assured, I am committed to making the necessary arrangements so that you will receive this report prior to publication,” she said.

Ms Nunan separately told the orders her work was complete, saying her email would no longer function and any further dealings would be with Ms Foley’s department.

The end of talks comes 10 years after the commission was established in February 2015 to examine harm caused to tens of thousands of women and children at 14 mother-and-baby homes and four county homes. The inquiry covered the decades between 1922 and 1998.