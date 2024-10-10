Disabled people, routinely presumed incapable of managing their money, have had bank accounts frozen

Researchers found that obstacles preventing people with disabilities from accessing their own money include discrimination, outdated presumptions and the impact of 'the move towards digitalisation in the banking sector'. Photograph: iStock

Disabled people, routinely presumed incapable of managing their own money by banks, have had their accounts frozen or been made get letters from GPs to get their funds, a report published on Thursday finds.

The report, from the National Advocacy Service (NAS) for people with disabilities, says they are “often encouraged to open a joint bank account with a third party to help them to manage their money”; frequently asked to “prove” they have capacity to manage their money, and are sometimes “prohibited from closing their bank account because they have a disability”.

Titled Shortchanged: Barriers to Financial Autonomy for People with Disabilities in Ireland, the report draws on research with disabled people whom the NAS supports and detailed questionnaires returned by 12 stakeholders including the gardaí, the Health Service Executive, financial institutions and disability advocacy groups.

Researchers found “systemic barriers” faced by people with disabilities trying to accessing their own money. Among “multiple obstacles” are discrimination, outdated presumptions and the impact of “the move towards digitalisation in the banking sector”.

This has meant online platforms, complex authentication requirements, a lack of accessible information such as easy-to-read formats, and automated customer support “can all contribute to excluding some people with disabilities from accessing their finances”.

The report found cases where third parties, often trusted by the account holder, were facilitated by banks to have effective control over the account despite this not being permitted legally.

“This stems from false beliefs about the assumed authority and rights of next of kin, yet there is no legal basis in Ireland for next-of-kin decision-making,” says the report. “NAS has witnessed many instances where savings have been removed from people’s bank accounts to unknown locations by third parties without any paperwork or appropriate accountability to support this decision.”

A senior medical social worker at the national rehabilitation hospital told researchers: “Banking staff discriminatorily question their ability to manage their own finances and put a block or ‘flag’ on their account, sometimes freezing their account.

“For individuals with aphasia/apraxia of speech/difficulty communicating verbally or in writing, their capacity to manage their finances is questioned immediately and they are unable to verbally/in writing give consent to someone else acting on their behalf”.

Often labelled a “vulnerable account holder” by banks, they may have low daily withdrawal limits set. One person the NAS supported said: “Recently I got a membership to go swimming. It took me almost a week of withdrawing money so I could join the centre. This limits me on what and when I can spend my money”.

The NAS is calling for a review of regulations to ensure compliance with best practice, human rights and legislation.