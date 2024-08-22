State makes savings of €526m through reviewing welfare claims

The State has made savings of €526m through the review of more than 630,000 social welfare claims

The State has made savings of €526m through the review of more than 630,000 social welfare claims, while investigators have also uncovered hundreds of cases of potential identity fraud.

Details about the compliance and anti-fraud crackdown across last year’s social welfare schemes also show some €115m worth of welfare overpayments had also been made.

The Department of Social Protection currently operates a number of investigatory teams.

Last year, more than 630,000 customer welfare claims were reviewed, resulting in savings of €526m. While the €115m worth of welfare overpayments were identified, repayments of nearly €88m were made last year.

The Department considered about 430 welfare cases for prosecution last year.

At present, a team of social welfare inspectors is appointed under existing legislation to carry out a range of investigations focusing on applications for the means-tested income support schemes and Pay Related Social Insurance compliance including employment classification.

During 2023, social welfare inspectors carried out over 91,000 investigations across all schemes. Savings of €66.1 million associated with these investigations were reported.

A separate unit handles cases of suspected fraud, which is supported by seconded officers of An Garda Síochána specifically assigned to support complex investigations.

Last year, these specialist inspectors carried out more than 16,200 investigations. By the end of the year, savings worth more €62.9 million were reported.

There is a third investigatory group, known as the Employment Status Investigation Unit, which is a team of 18 inspectors that investigates the employment status of workers to ensure that they are correctly classified as employed or self-employed based on the nature of their arrangements with employers.

They receive tips and requests from customers, workers, employers and the Office of the Revenue Commissioners.

Last year this third investigations group reviewed more than 330 new employers and interviewed more than 1,000 individual workers.

Separate to all of these investigations, some 325 cases of suspected identity fraud have been referred for investigation.

When welfare applications are made, checks are carried out on the details made both at the award stage and subsequent reviews.

So-called control reviews are then carried out across all welfare schemes that include data matching with departmental and other records, the seeking of confirmation of ongoing eligibility from customers and home visits by inspectors when this is considered necessary.

The Department of Social Protection says it continues to emphasise the obligation on customers to report changes in their circumstances. “Even small changes in income or family circumstances can impact on the rate of payment a customer is entitled to,” it said.