Migrants set up new camp in Ballsbridge following Grand Canal clearance

A number of migrants have pitched tents in Ballsbridge in Dublin after a camp at the Grand Canal was cleared on Thursday.

A new camp of homeless asylum seekers has emerged in Dublin 4 within hours of a clearance of tents from the Grand Canal on Thursday.

The small encampment of nine tents is located in Ballsbridge, at the corner of Clyde Road and Wellington Road, on a grassy patch of ground by the footpath, just outside an apartment complex.

None of the tents’ occupants were at the scene on Friday morning, though there was evidence of people having slept there, with flip-flops, bottles of water and sleeping bags visible.

Though the tents are under trees at the corner of the two residential road, they are right beside the road and have no protection from passersby. There are no sanitation facilities on the site, which is directly opposite St Conleth’s College, a private, coeducational junior and secondary school.

It is also metres away from former nursing home, St Mary’s on Pembroke Road the use of which to accommodate asylum seeking families faced opposition by some local residents earlier this year. About 200 men, women and children now reside there.

Some 109 homeless asylum seekers were offered accommodation following a multi-agency clearance of tents on Thursday.

That operation, the third in recent weeks, got under way shortly after 6am when staff from Waterways Ireland, which manages the canal network; the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS); the HSE; Dublin City Council and gardaí were on site at Wilton Terrace, waking men sleeping in tents and handing them leaflets telling them they were being offered accommodation and that they had to leave.

They were told they were camping illegally and could face prosecution if they returned.

Barriers, similar to those used in previous clearances to prevent further tents being pitched, were erected along the canal at Mespil Road and Wilton Terrace as soon as all tents were removed and disposed of by contractors on-site.

Welcoming the clearance on Thursday, Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “I want to thank the many State agencies who are now working closely together on the issue of immigration. I have been very clear that we cannot have a siloed approach to migration. All agencies must work together to deliver a comprehensive response.”

“This morning’s work at the canal is an example of that. But of course, shelter and accommodation is only one aspect of migration policy.

“As important, is the ongoing work to ensure we have a rules-based system where rules are enforced and where we ensure this country is never out of kilter with European norms when it comes to issues like welfare. Irish people are compassionate, they are also full of common sense. Both elements must always be demonstrated by Government too.”