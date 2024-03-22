Number of homeless male asylum seekers rises to 1,399

The number of homeless male asylum seekers has increased by more than 70 since Tuesday, to 1,399, according to latest figures.

The data, from the Department of Children published on Friday, compares with 1,323 male asylum seekers “awaiting offer of accommodation” three days ago when figures were last updated.

Since December 4th when the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) announced it could no longer offer accommodation to male asylum seekers, 2,002 “eligible male” applicants have sought asylum.

On Tuesday the figure was 1,915, indicating 87 single males have applied for asylum since. Just three have been offered accommodation in the three intervening days.

Since December a total of 213 have been accommodated following a “vulnerability triage” and 390 have been “subsequently offered accommodation” after being told there was none.

Included in the data for those awaiting accommodation are the 130 men who last weekend were bussed from a makeshift camp that had grown around the headquarters of the International Protection Office (IPO) in central Dublin.

The men were moved early on Saturday morning, following growing pressure on the department amid outbreaks of scabies at the site where up to 200 men had been sleeping rough, to emergency shelter in the Dublin mountains. They were offered tents to pitch on the grounds of a disused nursing home, owned by the Health Service Executive, in Crooksling, Saggart.

About 14 of the men left the Crooksling site and returned to the IPO offices on Mount Street Lower, saying the Saggart site was very cold and describing it as “miserable”.

Despite concerns the men were moved to “clear the area” of tents in advances of an international rugby game in nearby Lansdowne Road on Saturday and the St Patrick’s Day events on Sunday the department insisted the steps had been taken due to concerns about the men’s health and welfare.

Since the weekend, as more men apply for asylum, the number of tents at Mount Street has continued to increase.

On Friday more than 50 tents could be counted on the footpaths and lanes around Grattan Court and Grattan Street. This compares with up to 35 last Sunday. Men there say there has been an increase of threats and intimidation by passersby in recent days. Gardaí are present on an ongoing basis.