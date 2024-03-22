Coolock warehouse could be used to house asylum seekers, department says, following week of protests

A demonstrator on horseback during a protest on Wednesday in Coolock, Dublin, against the proposed use of a former warehouse to accommodate international protection applicants. Photograph: The Irish Times

International protection applicants could be housed on a site in Coolock, Dublin, the Department of Integration has said following a week of protests.

Protests have been held at the former Crown Paints warehouse against its proposed use each day this week, with Wednesday in particular seeing protesters riding horseback along the Malahide Road, bringing traffic to a standstill.

It led to road closures and traffic diversions being implemented by gardaí to ensure public safety.

A department spokesperson said it is considering using the site, which could accommodate about 500 international protection applicants and would see modular units installed inside the warehouse.

Families, couples, single men and single women would be accommodated on a gradual basis, they said.

“An experienced and trusted accommodation provider has expressed interest in the delivery of the accommodation and attendant security services under this proposal.

“Further details and full engagement will take place with public and community leaders in due course,” they said.

Local Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan said his constituency office has received multiple complaints from residents regarding road blockages by protesters.

“It’s very frustrating for people in the local community. It’s very unfair on the local residents to be obstructed like that.

“Closing the Malahide Road, disrupting traffic and stopping people from being able to get to and from their homes isn’t helpful or constructive,” he said.

“People seeking international protection need shelter, they can’t be left sleeping on the street in the cold,” he said.

Mr O’Callaghan added that there is “no question” that better engagement and more support for local communities is needed.

Labour TD for Dublin Bay North Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said no final decision has been made by the department and although people are entitled to protest, “I don’t think blocking roads is helpful”.

“I’ve seen some of the rhetoric that’s been used at some of the protests and I think it’s unfortunate, and also we are aware that quite a number of people at those protests are not locals, they’re coming from elsewhere and they’re trying to stir things up,” he said.

He said the number of asylum seekers that may be accommodated at the site would be a challenge, “but it’s something that we would do our best as a community to welcome and to integrate”.

“There are challenges within the existing community which we are trying to get some traction from Government on and I would hope that their ears are now possibly open to what’s happening locally,” he said, adding that areas in Coolock are “quite disadvantaged”.

A garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made and no incidents have been reported at the protests to date.

Another protest is due to be held at the site on Sunday.