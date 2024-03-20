Mother and baby homes: Controversial compensation scheme opens for applicants

Sean Ross Abbey in Co Tipperary is one of the former mother and baby homes covered under the compensation scheme. Illustration: Paul Scott

The Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme will be open to applicants as of today.

There are 42 institutions covered including places such as the Tuam Children’s Home, Sean Ross Abbey in Co Tipperary and the county homes across the State.

The scheme will pay compensation to mothers who have had to spend time in mother and baby institutions and also those children who spent more than six months there.

The latter provision has been controversial as the Government has refused to budge on the issue despite extensive criticism.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, the Justice for Magdalenes Research and Clann Project groups are among those bodies that criticised the limitations of the scheme.

The leader of the Social Democrats, Holly Cairns, has described the six-month stay requirement in the scheme as a “red herring” in an attempt to reduce the amount of compensation.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland programme, Ms Cairns said it was “callous” of the Government to introduce such an “arbitrary” rule. If the situation was not so serious “it would be laughable,” she said.

The scheme, which opens today, will provide financial payments and health supports to those who are eligible.

However, it is estimated that 24,000 will be excluded under the six-month stay requirement to ensure that all eligible children – including children who were adopted, boarded out and fostered – were resident in a relevant institution for longer than six months.

Ms Cairns said it was important to acknowledge that something was wrong with what had happened in the mother and baby homes, which was why the scheme had been introduced, but it was also important not to exclude anyone.

The Government had ignored its own report in relation to redress, she said. Profits had been made by the church and yet the Government seemed to think it was the 1930s in its apparent reluctance to push the religious orders to honour payments.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said the opening of the scheme is what survivors and former residents have been waiting for.

“Given its scale, time has been needed to get the structures in place to open the scheme and, as we approach the opening date, staff are continuing to work hard to ensure that the process is as smooth as possible for applicants.”

He anticipated payments would be made starting from the second half of this year.

Mr O’Gorman also announced he has appointed the former chief executive of the Adoption Authority of Ireland, Patricia Carey, to the role of special advocate for survivors, following a recruitment campaign managed by the Public Appointments Service.

Her remit will encompass mother and baby Institutions, county home Institutions, Magdalene laundries, industrial and reformatory schools, and related institutions, and those people adopted, boarded out or the subject of an illegal birth registration.

Ms Carey will take up her role as special advocate for survivors from March 25th.