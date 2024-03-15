Young men almost five times more likely to watch pornography than young women, ESRI study finds

The researchers found men from more advantaged backgrounds are more likely to use pornography, and the pattern is not explained by their greater use of the internet in general. Photograph: iStock

Young men are almost five times more likely to watch pornography than young women, new research by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has found.

According to the study, 64 per cent of 20-year-old men watch porn, while only 13 per cent of women that age reported use, with different factors being linked to pornography use between the two cohorts.

The researchers found men from more advantaged backgrounds are more likely to use pornography, and the pattern is not explained by their greater use of the internet in general. By contrast, there is little variation on usage by social background for women.

Men from lone-parent families were less likely than others to use pornography while rates of use were higher for women from lone-parent families.

Pornography use was also lower among those with a religious affiliation and where there was greater parental monitoring in adolescence – of internet use for men and not spending time home alone for women.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community, particularly women in this group, are more likely to use pornography, which the researchers suggest may reflect information-seeking or a lack of contact with other LGBTQ+ youth.

The study, which was funded under a research programme with the HSE Health and Wellbeing, Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme, also looked at the relationship between pornography use and sexual behaviour and wellbeing.

In general, users and non-users of pornography do not differ in their use of contraception, but those who do watch porn are significantly less likely to use condoms regularly.

Men who use pornography have poorer wellbeing than non-users; they reported being less satisfied with their lives, having more depressive symptoms and a poorer self-image.

Among both women and men, those who use pornography have higher levels of aggression and are more likely to cope with stress by using negative strategies, such as drinking alcohol or drug-taking, or taking to their bed.

The research draws on data from the 1998 cohort of the Growing Up in Ireland (GUI) study to look at pornography use among more than 4,500 young adults at 20 years of age.

Emer Smyth, one of the authors of the report, said: “Poorer wellbeing is found among pornography users, especially men. There is value therefore in addressing use, and potentially problematic internet use in general, through mental health promotion measures.”

Helen Deely, assistant national director for HSE Health and Wellbeing, said the findings “underscore” the importance of talking about relationships, sex, consent, gender roles and expectations with young people.

“In terms of safer sex practices, it is especially concerning that the study found significantly lower condom use among those who watch pornography. As we know, condoms offer the best protection against sexually transmitted infections, and they also protect against unplanned pregnancy,” she added.