Tusla spent €14m on unregulated care homes before being forced to stop over fabrication of staff screenings

The chief executive of Tusla said that €10 million was spent using this company’s services before the issue was flagged. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Tusla spent €14 million placing vulnerable children into unregulated emergency accommodation which the child and family agency later had to stop using after an internal audit flagged significant issues.

It comes after The Irish Times revealed how a company which provided emergency accommodation for vulnerable children “fabricated” pre-employment screenings of staff, posing a major risk to young people in its care.

The revelations were referred to An Garda Síochána, the Dáil was told this week. The chief executive of Tusla, Kate Duggan, appeared before the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday and said that €10 million was spent using this company’s services before the issue was flagged.

In response to questions from Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy, Ms Duggan revealed that in total, there are two such agencies which Tusla has stopped engaging with. Some €4 million was spent on the second unnamed agency where issues were flagged, bringing the total spent on the two to €14 million.

READ MORE

“We have an internal audit function, and that proactive auditing picked up an issue,” she said. Ms Duggan said it was previously the case that Tusla was given “assurances” around Garda vetting or qualifications. “After that, we thought: we can’t take assurances. We have to physically set up a unit that checks these things manually.”

Ms Duggan said eight staff are now involved in the unit, manually checking documents and qualifications.

Tusla has had to increasingly rely on unregulated emergency accommodation, such as bed and breakfasts and rented properties, to house children in State care. These “special emergency arrangements” (SEAs), run by staff from private companies, have been criticised as inappropriate and unsuitable by NGOs, judges and politicians.

Ms Duggan said that over the last 18 months, Tusla has “scaled up significantly, with the provision of an additional 131 extra beds and the purchase of nine properties, however as a result of the ever-increasing demand, we remain challenged to source appropriate placements for children and young people, particularly those with complex presentations, or those in an emergency.”

“One area of particular focus for us currently is that of special emergency arrangements. Where a shortfall in capacity means a regulated emergency placement or a placement in statutory, community and voluntary, or private care services is not available, a special emergency arrangement is required to ensure an immediate place of safety for a young person. These are unregulated placements, mostly in rented accommodation, apartments, and houses, with staffing from third party providers.”

She also told the committee that there is a need for around 200 extra social workers. The agency currently uses 190 agency staff, with the cost coming in at ten per cent more than regular staff. Tusla is attempting to convert 50 of those agency staff to regular staff.

At present, some 5,600 children are currently in care in Ireland, of which 90 per cent are in foster care. Ms Duggan said the agency is losing more social workers than it is recruiting, and that while 500 new foster carers are needed every year, only 200 are being recruited.