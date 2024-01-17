‘Unfortunately life’s struggles overcame him’: Rough sleeper who died in Dublin was the ‘kindest’, funeral told

Under crisp January sunshine, the remains of Stephen ‘Clarkey’ Clarke were borne into the Dublin church, where 41 years ago he was baptised and where he made his First Holy Communion, on Wednesday morning.

Referred to as ‘Clarkey’ throughout his funeral Mass, the father of two young boys was found dead at the steps of a former church on St Andrew’s Street early on Tuesday morning, January 9th. He was found without identification and gardaí took a number of days to identify him.

He died during a period of extremely cold weather, and is understood to be the first official recorded death of person sleeping rough this year

Stephen was remembered by his sister Sinead as the “kindest and funniest ... our Stephen” at the Church of the Miraculous Medal, Bird Avenue, Clonskeagh.

READ MORE

He “never forgave” their mother Sonia for giving birth to him on July 12th, 1982 - “he was no Orangeman,” she said. There were many stories she could tell about growing up with him - his joking around, “acting the maggot” in school, or taking their father Michael’s new car out for a drive in the estate in Windy Arbour and waving at everyone like he was royalty.

The late Stephen Clarke, whose body was found in St Andrew's Street, Dublin, on January 9th. Photograph: RIP.ie

His favourite pastime was fishing on the nearby Dodder river, and he once won a fishing competition, though the family still suspected his winning fish had been taken by Stephen from the family freezer and defrosted.

[ Average of 10 homeless people died each month during 2020 ]

He worked in construction and was “a great worker”, she said. “He could put his hand to anything.

“But his greatest achievement in life was becoming a father to Noah and Charlie. He wanted nothing more in life than to settle down with Jade and his boys. Stephen adored you. But unfortunately life’s struggles overcame him.”

“As a family we want to thank Merchants Quay for the help and support they gave Stephen over the years,” she said, inviting mourners to donate to a collection box for the addiction and homelessness support charity.

Gifts brought to the altar by his sons included a yellow hard-hat and high-vis vest, a photograph of Stephen and a fishing-rod.

Fr Fergus O’Donoghue, who celebrated the Mass, said much about Stephen’s life had been “difficult ... His leaving was too soon and the illness that led to his departure was a long one. Christianity is a religion of acceptance, forgiveness and healing and it is that context we must think about Clarkey.”

In speaking to his sisters Michelle and Sinead, the “absolute love and appreciation” for their brother was “obvious”, he continued. Too often, in their darkest times, people could feel alone, but that was “never” true, he added.

As his coffin arrived into the church, the Tony Kenny song, My Son, was sung live. Music during the service included Be Not Afraid, As I Kneel Before You, and, Someone to Remember Me.

The recessional music was “unusual”, said Fr O’Donoghue. “It is all about the frontier and open spaces, and the wild West.” The song, El Paso, was one Stephen’s father used to sing to him as a child.

A wreath of white carnations and roses, spelling the word, ‘Daddy’, a spray of pink and white lilies, and winter poinsettia were placed with the coffin as Mr Clarke’s remains were borne by family and friends from the church into a hearse, before being brought to Mount Jerome crematorium.