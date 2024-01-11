Number of migrants found in shipping container in Rosslare missing from asylum facility

The migrants had to cut a hole in the side of the container in Rosslare as they were struggling to breathe. Photograph: Collins

A number of migrants who were rescued from a shipping container in Rosslare on Monday have gone missing.

The migrants had to cut a hole in the side of the container as they were struggling to breathe.

Gardaí are investigating after 10 Kurdish people from Iran and Iraq, including two girls aged six and four years, as well one person from Turkey and three people from Vietnam were discovered in a container on a vessel coming from Zeebrugge in Belgium, at 3am.

The nine men, three women and two girls were medically assessed and deemed to be in good health. They were moved to an asylum facility on Monday, but a number of them are no longer there.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said they are not looking for the missing migrants as they can come and go from where they are staying as often as they like.

Gardaí said “any query related to the current status of any international protection applicant is a matter for the International Protection Office”.