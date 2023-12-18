Taoiseach: Ireland must have ‘open and honest debate’ on migration after fire at Galway hotel designated for refugees

Galway hotel fire: Ross Lake House in Rosscahill, near Oughterard, which was earmarked for the accommodation of 70 asylum-seekers, was destroyed in a fire on Saturday night

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Ireland needs to have an “open and honest debate” on migration but that it must “avoid anything that is othering or racist.”

On Saturday night, a fire broke out at Ross Hill House in Rosscahill, near Oughterard, Co Galway, destroying much of the building, with gardaí treating the blaze as a suspected criminal damage. The disused hotel had been earmarked to accommodate 70 asylum seekers.

Mr Varadkar was asked on Monday about comments made by Co Galway Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus Walsh, who blamed the Government for creating local tensions over the accommodation of refugees.

“I don’t respond to any individual comments that people would make,” said Mr Varadkar. “We have a rules-based system for migration. We have a system of work permits and work visas. Yes, we have accepted a huge number of Ukrainians into Ireland, more so than other Western European countries, but when it comes to asylum seekers the proportion is relatively low. These are people in some cases who are fleeing war and fleeing oppression and in other cases are fleeing abject poverty and have no economic opportunities in their countries.”

“There are people out there who somehow believe that it’s possible, when hundreds of millions of people are on the move in the world, that 10,000 or so will not come to Ireland and that’s just not correct.

“Look across the water, look at the United Kingdom, they left the European Union and, in their words, tried to create a hostile environment for some migrants and are talking about flying people into Rwanda. They have record levels of non-European migration into the UK. Look at the situation in Canada, America. Look at parts of Europe where anti-immigration Governments have been elected, it doesn’t stop people coming. And there’s an incorrect perception that somehow the Government is bringing people into the country. That’s not the case at all.”

Mr Varadkar added: “I think we should have an open and honest debate on migration in this country but it has to be based on facts. It has to avoid anything that is othering or racist.”

“We have a job to do as a Government to communicate with people better on migration.”

Mr Varadkar said he is “concerned about the level of misinformation that is out there.”

“We have a duty, as does the media by the way, in making sure that we’re all informed and that we can push back against misinformation when it arises. There are two things I would say. First of all, Ireland is a country and a nation formed by migration, people coming here from other parts of the world and people from Ireland going to all sorts of other parts of the world. By and large, migration has been good for Ireland. We wouldn’t be able to run our public services, our restaurants, our shops if it wasn’t for migrant workers.”

He also singled out large companies who pay taxes which contribute towards housing and pensions, and social welfare costs which “wouldn’t be here if we weren’t open to talent from all over the world.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has described the fire as an act of criminality designed to intimidate international protection applicants coming to Ireland.

“What we saw in Galway was deeply sinister,” Mr O’Gorman said on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland. “I think people who use the international protection process have a right to be safely accommodated while their application is being adjudicated on.”

Mr O’Gorman said that there was no evidence to link migrants with criminality. “I think it is really problematic when elected representatives come on to our national airwaves and make these entirely bogus claims.”

The Minister was referencing earlier comments made by Noel Thomas, a Fianna Fáil councillor based in Co Galway, who argued the Government should halt all asylum seekers from entering the country. “The inn is full,” Mr Thomas claimed, speaking to RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

A day before the fire, local people had participated in a blockade, voicing concerns around the housing of migrants at the hotel.

Mr O’Gorman said that every international protection applicant entering the country is fingerprinted, and checked against two European Union (EU) databases – one of which advises whether the applicant has been involved in criminality. “That’s a significant level of security, I believe.”

Mr O’Gorman contended the Oughterard community had received adequate notice – six days – that 70 migrants were due to be housed at Ross Hill House. “In the context where we are also not able to accommodate a significant number of people right now, I do believe it’s adequate notice.”

He accepted that hotels are not an adequate long-term solution to housing asylum seekers. “But we are in a situation now where we need to provide accommodation for people and hotels have to be part of the mix.”

Mr O’Gorman said that the destruction of the hotel puts his department under “real pressure” at a time when 200 international protection applicants are at present without accommodation.

“Being able to use this hotel would have enabled us to provide a substantial body of [those] people with international protection,” he said.

Mr O’Gorman said he plans to bring proposals to Cabinet in the new year to secure greater amounts of State-owned international protection accommodation. “We’re overly reliant on private sector providers,” he said.

State-owned accommodation would allow for “better control over the conditions, where we’re able to plan where the accommodation is located around the country, and which represents better value for the taxpayer in terms of the capital investment”.

Also speaking on Morning Ireland, Mr Thomas, a Fianna Fáil councillor based in Co Galway, said. “What we want to see happen is a stronger policy on the immigration that’s happening here in this country.”

Mr Thomas was at a protest at the Ross Lake House in the day before the blaze, where a number of local people blockaded entry to the hotel. Mr Thomas said he did not condone the suspected act of criminal damage.

He said those involved in the blockade at the hotel were all local people, and that there was no extremist element to the protest. He said that local people were fearful of the potential of “antisocial behaviour” in the area, on account of the housing of 70 asylum seekers at the hotel.

Asked what he thought should happen to the 70 asylum seekers who were due to be housed at the Ross Lake House, Mr Thomas said the issue was not his responsibility.

“I don’t know where they’re going to go, because I don’t think there was any place for them to go in the first place. Why were they brought in here with the false hope that they were going to be accommodated?

“We’ve a situation here where we are bringing more and more people in here, we have no place for them to stay, we’re putting them into hotels, we’re putting them into B&Bs, we’re putting them into rooms in houses. That is not proper accommodation for people. And it’s actually causing a lot of upset in a lot of communities,” Mr Thomas said.

On the same programme, Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton called on the Government to increase communication to allay people’s fears around immigration and to combat misinformation.

She said she “understood” that people had concerns around immigration.

“But as elected representatives and community leaders, we need to be engaging with people and I think not playing into the playbook of the far right in relation to mistruths and lies that that have been spread ... We have a responsibility to engage with people absolutely address their concerns.”

Ms Naughton also spoke of the importance in highlighting the positive contributions made by migrants to Irish society.

“This country wouldn’t function. If you go into our hospital in Galway, UHG, the number of nurses, doctors, care workers, who were born outside Ireland, who are listening to this morning, getting up to work, bringing their children to school, listening to this narrative. I think this instils fear for many migrants people across this country,” Ms Naughton said.

“You go into our hospitality sector, our multinationals here in Galway – many of them are migrants, many of them highly skilled people who are helping to keep our country running and we need to be very careful in relation to the language that we use,” she said.