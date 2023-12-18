‘Sinister’ Galway hotel fire was designed to intimidate asylum seekers, says O’Gorman

Galway hotel fire: Ross Lake House in Rosscahill, near Oughterard, which was earmarked for the accommodation of 70 asylum-seekers, was destroyed in a fire on Saturday night

A fire at a Co Galway hotel earmarked to accommodate 70 asylum seekers was an act of criminality designed to intimidate international protection applicants coming to Ireland, Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has said.

“What we saw in Galway was deeply sinister,” Mr O’Gorman said on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland. “I think people who use the international protection process have a right to be safely accommodated while their application is being adjudicated on.”

On Saturday night, a fire broke out at Rose Hill House in Rosscahill, near Oughterard, destroying much of the building, with gardaí treating the blaze as a suspected criminal damage.

Mr O’Gorman said that there was no evidence to link migrants with criminality. “I think it is really problematic when elected representatives come on to our national airwaves and make these entirely bogus claims.”

The Minister was referencing earlier comments made by Noel Thomas, a Fianna Fáil councillor based in Co Galway, who argued the Government should halt all asylum seekers from entering the country. “The inn is full,” Mr Thomas claimed, speaking to RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

A day before the fire, local people had participated in a blockade, voicing concerns around the housing of migrants at the hotel.

Mr O’Gorman said that every international protection applicant entering the country is fingerprinted, and checked against two European Union (EU) databases – one of which advises whether the applicant has been involved in criminality. “That’s a significant level of security, I believe.”

Mr O’Gorman contended the Oughterard community had received adequate notice – six days – that 70 migrants were due to be housed at Rose Hill House. “In the context where we are also not able to accommodate a significant number of people right now. I do believe it’s adequate notice.”

He accepted that hotels are not an adequate long-term solution to housing asylum seekers. “But we are in a situation now where we need to provide accommodation for people and hotels have to be part of the mix.”

Mr O’Gorman said that the destruction of the hotel puts his department under “real pressure” at a time when 200 international protection applicants are at present without accommodation.

“Being able to use this hotel would have enabled us to provide a substantial body of [those] people with international protection,” he said.

Mr O’Gorman said he plans to bring proposals to Cabinet in the new year to secure greater amounts of State-owned international protections accommodation. “We’re overly reliant on private sector providers,” he said.

State-owned accommodation would allow for “better control over the conditions, where we’re able to plan where the accommodation is located around the country, and which represents better value for the taxpayer in terms of the capital investment”.

Also speaking on Morning Ireland, Mr Thomas, a Fianna Fáil councillor based in Co Galway, said. “What we want to see happen is a stronger policy on the immigration that’s happening here in this country.”

[ Galway hotel fire condemned by Taoiseach as FF councillors criticise asylum housing policy ]

Mr Thomas was at a protest at the Ross Lake House in the day before the blaze, where a number of local people blockaded entry to the hotel. Mr Thomas said he did not condone the suspected act of criminal damage.

He said those involved in the blockade at the hotel were all local people, and that there was no extremist element to the protest. He said that local people were fearful of the potential of “antisocial behaviour” in the area, on account of the housing of 70 asylum seekers at the hotel.

Asked what he thought should happen to the 70 asylum seekers who were due to be housed at the Ross Lake House, Mr Thomas said the issue was not his responsibility.

“I don’t know where they’re going to go, because I don’t think there was any place for them to go in the first place. Why were they brought in here with the false hope that they were going to be accommodated?

“We’ve a situation here where we are bringing more and more people in here, we have no place for them to stay, we’re putting them into hotels, we’re putting them into B&Bs, we’re putting them into rooms in houses. That is not proper accommodation for people. And it’s actually causing a lot of upset in a lot of communities,” Mr Thomas said.

On the same programme, Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton called on the Government to increase communication to allay people’s fears around immigration and to combat misinformation.

“There’s a lot that we are doing to allay people’s fears, which I understand, and we probably need to communicate that better,” Ms Naughton told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

Ms Naughton described the fire at Ross Lake House hotel as “deeply shocking and disturbing”.

She said she “understood” that people had concerns around immigration.

“But as elected representatives and community leaders, we need to be engaging with people and I think not playing into the playbook of the far right in relation to mistruths and lies that that have been spread ... We have a responsibility to engage with people absolutely address their concerns.”

Ms Naughton also spoke of the importance in highlighting the positive contributions made by migrants to Irish society.

“This country wouldn’t function. If you go into our hospital in Galway, UHG, the number of nurses, doctors, care workers, who were born outside Ireland, who are listening to this morning, getting up to work, bringing their children to school, listening to this narrative. I think this instils fear for many migrants people across this country,” Ms Naughton said.

“You go into our hospitality sector, our multinationals here in Galway – many of them are migrants, many of them highly skilled people who are helping to keep our country running and we need to be very careful in relation to the language that we use,” she said.