Government may reconsider placing asylum seekers in areas where there is ‘tension’, says Minister

The remains of a camp in Sandwith Street, Dublin after it was attacked and set alight last May. The Irish Refugee Council has expressed concern about asylum seekers being targeted if they are left homeless. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Government will listen to voter concerns about pressure on housing and may reconsider putting asylum seekers in areas where there is tension, Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney has said.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Coveney said “we do need to try to listen to what people are saying”, which would include reconsidering putting asylum seekers in short-term accommodation such as hotels in inner city areas “where there is tension and concern”.

The newspaper said Mr Coveney had denied that Ireland was following EU member states which have seen a rise in support for anti-immigrant policies. It quoted him as saying a handful of people with a “warped agenda built on hate and anger and dividing society” had stirred anti-immigration sentiment.

It comes amid renewed pressure on the State’s capacity to provide accommodation for refugees and asylum seekers. The Government has said there is a real possibility that it will not be able to accommodate International Protection (IP) applicants who come here in the coming days.

READ MORE

This occurred earlier this year, and led to IP applicants sleeping on the streets as the government scrambled to find enough beds to accommodate them.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman briefed cabinet on Tuesday on the issue in the course of a discussion among ministers about riots in Dublin last week, with NGOs raising concerns that the prospect of rough sleeping could expose IP applicants to extra risk at a time of heightened tension.

However, the State is struggling to bring enough capacity on stream in the face of heightened local resistance to opening centres and criticism of the Government’s over-reliance on emergency accommodation rather than more sustainable solutions.

In response to a query submitted last week, the Department of Integration said that there has been a steady increase in arrival numbers since mid-June. A total of 1,785 people seeking international protection arrived during June and July in 2023, while 2,450 arrived in September and October.

A spokesman for the department said: “Should demand continue to outstrip supply, particularly for single male adults, the department will remain under acute pressure to accommodate all those who require it while their claim for asylum ... is assessed.”

A spokesman said: “In recent months, it has become increasingly challenging to open new accommodation for those seeking International Protection, particularly male applicants.

“As a result of this, the department is facing the real possibility of a shortfall in accommodation in the coming days. Officials are continuing to work at maximising the use of available accommodation.”

Nick Henderson, chief executive of the Irish Refugee Council, said if IP applicants slept rough they could find themselves being targeted.

“Given what happened on Sandwith Street in May [when a tent belonging to an asylum seeker was burned] and the shocking events of Thursday, we believe that international protection applicants would be targeted if they had to sleep rough. Worth recalling that, amidst the chaos of Thursday, two IPAS [International Protection Accommodation Services] centres were targeted, we understand luckily no one was harmed.

“We implore all of Government to continue to fulfil its legal obligations to accommodate people seeking protection and ensure people’s basic needs are met. Given the risk to people on the streets, this is now more important than ever and a matter of basic safety.”