Nigerian diaspora organisation in Ireland takes legal case against rival group

The Irish branch of a diaspora network of Nigerian immigrants has taken legal action in the High Court aimed at blocking a rival organisation being set up.

Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation Europe Ireland (Nido), which was set up in 2011, is taking legal action against a new organisation called Ireland Chapter-Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, which company records show was set up in October.

The High Court case lodged by Nido Ireland is seeking a court order to prevent the new organisation promoting itself as a group for the Nigerian diaspora in Ireland.

Nido Ireland, which is part of a global network of Nigerian diaspora groups, filed the civil case on November 9th, court records show.

READ MORE

The legal case accused several officers who are involved in the diaspora network at a European level of acting outside of their authority, which it alleged had resulted in the “fragmentation” of the membership of the Irish organisation.

The case is being taken against a number of co-defendants, including Dr Bashir Obasekola, chairman of Nido Europe; vice-chairman Omusa Baba Ohyoma; Johnson Odibo, head of the Swiss branch; Adeyemi Sunday Aderemi, EU liaison officer; and Vire Komolafe, former secretary of its board.

The Irish organisation is seeking an injunction to prevent the officers from restricting or terminating its membership of the wider European organisation.

The other defendants in the civil case are two Nigerians in Ireland who are involved in setting up the new diaspora organisation in recent weeks, Oghenetano John Uwhumiakpor and Osaro Fajimiyo.

Company records show Mr Uwhumiakpor was a director of Nido Ireland from late 2020 until late 2021. He previously stood unsuccessfully for election for People Before Profit in the 2019 local elections in Balbriggan and the 2020 general election in Dublin Fingal. Mr Fajimiyo also ran unsuccessfully as an Independent candidate in the 2014 local elections in Portlaoise.

The legal case claims the co-defendants had been involved in interfering in the internal affairs of Nido Ireland. It is seeking a court order preventing the new organisation from using the property of Nido Ireland.

Nido Ireland is being represented in the case by Kevin Tunney Solicitors. Financial accounts for the organisation outline it had assets of about €6,000 in 2022.

Mr Ohyoma, vice-chairman of Nido Europe, described the claims made in the legal case as “baseless”. Mr Odibo, head of the Swiss branch, said, “I have no comment to make.” Another defendant, Mr Uwhumiakpor, said he did not wish to comment on the case at this time.

Other co-defendants named in the civil case did not respond to queries about the claims made by Nido Ireland.