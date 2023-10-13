Former local authority official to take over as interim head of Peter McVerry Trust

Danny McLaughlin, former chief executive of South Dublin County Council, will serve as chief executive of the Peter McVerry Trust on an interim basis

The former head of South Dublin County Council has been drafted in as interim chief executive of the Peter McVerry Trust, as the homelessness charity grapples with a big financial and governance crisis.

Danny McLoughlin was announced as interim chief executive of the charity on Friday, after Francis Doherty resigned from the role following a breakdown in trust with the charity’s board.

Mr Doherty, who had been chief executive of the trust since this June, tendered his resignation on Wednesday, claiming the charity’s board had made his position “untenable”.

In his resignation letter to board chair Deirdre-Ann Barr, Mr Doherty raised concerns about the “potential mismanagement” of donations at the homelessness charity, as well as “repeated and long-standing governance failings”.

The charity has been struggling with serious cash flow issues and significant debts for several months, compounded by parallel investigations by two regulators.

Both the Charities Regulator and the Approved Housing Bodies Regulatory Authority (AHBRA), a new watchdog for non-profit housing bodies, have launched statutory investigations into governance and financial issues in the trust.

On Friday, the board of the charity announced Mr McLoughlin would take over as interim chief executive from the start of next week.

Mr McLoughlin retired as chief executive of South Dublin County Council earlier this year.

In a statement, the board said Mr McLoughlin had over “over 30 years management and leadership experience in local Government, including 21 years as chief executive”.

Francis Doherty resigned as chief executive citing management issues. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The board said the former senior official had been heavily involved in housing policy, previously serving as chair of a Dublin housing supply co-ordination taskforce.

“Danny will bring great experience to Peter McVerry Trust at a time of unprecedented challenge,” it said.

“The board looks forward to working with Danny, our deputy CEO Liz Peña and our senior management team as we all strive to provide continuity of services to our participants who include the most marginalised in our society,” it said.

In his resignation letter, Mr Doherty revealed the charity currently owes €6.9 million to trade creditors, and in July had been on the brink of “imminent” financial collapse.

Findings from an independent review by auditors PwC indicated financial problems “had arisen over a number of years”, which Mr Doherty said pointed to “repeated and long-standing governance failings”.

Speaking on Thursday, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said his officials were keeping a “very close eye” on the unfolding controversy facing the charity.

Following increasing concern AHBRA last month appointed inspectors to conduct a full investigation into the charity, with the Charities Regulator following suit and launching its own statutory investigation on Thursday.

Both regulators had been engaging with the charity since July, when they were notified along with the Department of Housing, of serious cash flow problems the trust was facing.