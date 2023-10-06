Women’s Aid disputes auditor’s view it should have run €351 spent on staff gathering past funder Tusla

Women's Aid said it was crucial it supported its staff, as well as volunteers running its helpline.

Women’s Aid has disputed a suggestion by internal auditors from Tusla that it should have checked with the child and family agency before spending €351 to host a small gathering for its staff and volunteers.

The charity, which provides support to victims of domestic violence, said the modest amount spent on the event helped to avoid burnout of those involved with the organisation.

An internal Tusla audit took issue with spending €351, which it is understood related to an outdoor gathering for staff and volunteers last year, as well as separate transactions worth €77 and €14.

The auditors argued that the charity, which receives funding from Tusla, should have checked with the agency beforehand, as the expenditure may not have directly related to the “charitable purpose of the organisation”.

The audit recommended Women’s Aid “should contact Tusla for guidance” before deciding on similar spending in the future.

The organisation, which runs a national helpline for victims of domestic abuse, disagreed with the agency’s auditors, Crowleys DFK.

In response to the audit recommendation the charity said it was crucial it supported its staff, as well as volunteers running its helpline.

Spending on staff welfare or volunteer appreciation had a “disproportionate return on investment”, and directly related to the purpose of the charity, Women’s Aid said.

The organisation said the suggestion it should check with Tusla before any future spending on staff wellbeing and volunteer appreciation was “unreasonable”.

The funding for small events for staff or volunteers came from retail income from a shop run by the charity, it said.

The organisation said its staff were paid less than others working in similar roles in the public sector, and it relied hugely on its team of “exceptional” volunteers.

“Many of our staff and trained volunteers are in direct contact with those most impacted by abuse who are frequently in high risk and high trauma situations,” it said.

High levels of burnout among staff or volunteers would “impact extremely negatively” on the charity, it said.

The charity received €4.6 million in funding last year, including €870,000 from Tusla.

The organisation said the small amount spent on an event to show appreciation was outweighed by the value of the time given by volunteers and staff.

“The work is important, but the work is also hard. Women’s Aid must therefore find other, highly cost effective and impactful ways to create a supportive and cohesive work environment to support our employees,” it said.

“This modest outlay, sourced from retail income, pays highly significant dividends through staff and volunteer engagement, longer term retention, wellbeing and through the thousands of volunteer hours given in return to Women’s Aid in furtherance every day of our charitable purpose,” the charity said.