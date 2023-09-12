Homeless charity says number of people it supported doubled in 2022

Homeless charity Depaul said it supported more than 7,400 people last year in a two-fold increase when compared to the previous year. File photograph: PA Images

Homeless charity Depaul supported more than 7,400 people last year in a two-fold increase when compared to the previous year.

The charity also said a quarter of service users reported substance use issues, which it said highlights “the need for a radical rethink of Ireland’s national drug policy”.

According to Depaul’s 2022 annual report, a total of 7,455 people were supported last year, of which 5,808 were adults and 1,647 were children. Some 763 families came through Depaul’s services, a 60 per cent increase on 2021.

The number of children facing homelessness who were supported doubled from 822 in 2021, the charity said.

READ MORE

A total of 499 service users moved out of homelessness and into suitable long-term accommodation, the annual report states, while 14 babies were born into its services.

A total of 202 lives were saved by Depaul staff through the administration of Naloxone, medication used to reverse an overdose from opioids, the organisation said.

David Carroll, chief executive of Depaul, said the organisation is “proud to have led through this turbulent year with a strong and significant response”.

“We could not have achieved what we did without the support of the Depaul team, the volunteers and supporters,” he said.

“However, as we recognise our achievements, we must continue to acknowledge that addressing homelessness requires more than temporary solutions. Urgent early interventions are essential to break the cycle of dependency, especially for vulnerable individuals, preventing homelessness from becoming an intergenerational norm.”

The annual report highlighted the impact security of tenure can have on homelessness, with 4,329 notices to quit being issues to tenants in the final three months of 2022.

“This, on top of the high numbers accessing emergency accommodation, underlined the importance of the role of housing provision in eradicating and preventing homelessness,” he said.

“Depaul is incredibly concerned that the lack of housing will exacerbate the homelessness crisis even further into 2024. Increased efforts and initiatives must be made to ensure that housing can be accessed by those most in need.”

Speaking of the need for additional health supports for people in homeless services who are experiencing addiction issues, Dermot Murphy, Depaul’s director of services and development, said homelessness can be both a cause and consequence of substance use disorders.

“Our experience is that people in homelessness have experienced trauma in their life and additional mental health and addiction support are crucial for this cohort,” he said.

“We are seeing younger people with complex health needs presenting to our services and this comes with additional support needs.”

Mr Murphy said wraparound support is “essential” for this cohort of people. “We know from experience that having services and people in the background has been shown to support service users when they stop using alcohol or drugs. It’s a reassurance for them,” he added.