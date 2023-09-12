French police continuing to investigate alleged rape of Irish rugby fan

A woman alleges she was abducted in the early hours of Monday morning by three men along rue Rouselle in the busy Saint-Pierre district of Bordeaux’s old town and then raped. Photograph: iStock

French police are continuing to investigate the alleged rape of a female Irish rugby fan in Bordeaux in the early hours of Monday.

The Police Nationale confirmed it was continuing to take information from the 37 year old who alleges she was abducted just after midnight by three men along rue Rouselle in the busy Saint-Pierre district of Bordeaux’s old town.

The area she was taken from was filled with locals and rugby fans, with Ireland having beaten Romania in their opening World Cup fixture in the city on Saturday afternoon.

The woman has told French officers that she was driven to rue du Puits Descazeaux where she was allegedly gang-raped by three men, described as white and athletic-looking, who then fled the scene on foot.

It is understood that gendarme officers based just a short distance from where the woman was found by Welsh rugby fans were called to the scene by locals.

The woman was brought back to her rented accommodation. Four gardaí who were in Bordeaux due to the large Irish presence for the Romania game then visited the woman, who was taken to Bordeaux University Hospital for treatment and tests.

A victim support group, which is part of French incident protocols, known as personalised assessment of victims, has been assigned to assist the woman, who is understood to be still in Bordeaux.

The local prosecutor’s office told The Irish Times: “The investigations are under way and in particular the genetic examinations on the victim and the clothing, the collection of testimonies and the study of the video protection of the neighbourhood.”

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses who have yet to come forward. An Garda Síochána said it had no update on the matter other than to say the force was liaising with French police investigating the allegations.

The Irish Rugby Football Union said it was “aware of the disturbing news emanating from Bordeaux regarding an incident involving an Irish supporter at the weekend” and that it was “shocked and extends our deepest sympathies” to the woman.