We behave as if we were fully in control of our lives, but deep down we know this can’t be true

Those familiar with the traditions of the Presbyterian Church will know that a Burning Bush is an important symbol for that church and is often displayed on pulpit falls and other furnishings. It refers to an event we read about tomorrow from the Book of Exodus: “He [Moses] looked, and behold, the bush was burning, yet it was not consumed.” (Ex. 3:2)

It has a special relevance for French Huguenots who met in 1583, in the town of Vitré for the 12th national synod of the fledgling Reformed Church of France, where they decided that their church should have an official seal to be affixed to rulings of synods, to certify those rulings for local congregations throughout the nation. The design chosen featured the Burning Bush along with the Latin phrase Flagror non consumor – ”I burn, [but] am not consumed.”

For the Huguenots, who were a persecuted minority in France, this had a special significance, as the St Bartholomew’s Day massacre of August 1572 had taken place not that long ago. The pogrom, said to have been instigated by Queen Catherine de’ Medici, resulted in the persecution and killing of thousands of French Protestants. The Burning Bush represented to them not only the God who was eternal but his faithful, defiant people who would not be overcome whatever the cost.

In Ireland we tend to think of religious persecution only in historic terms and, even then, sometimes with a denominational bias. Now and then, of course, we hear about an occasional modern-day martyr such as Martin Luther King or Oscar Romero but that’s it, or so we think. The reality is, however, that persecution is much more widespread and persistent today according to Open Doors International, a non-denominational organisation based in the Netherlands which supports persecuted Christians worldwide. Its report of 2022 stated that some 360 million Christians were suffering and, in some cases, dying for their faith, especially in Asian and African countries. Pakistan and Afghanistan are singled out for special mention, so it is important that the churches and other faith communities here make this known in political and commercial circles.

These modern victims of persecution know in real terms what it means to be a follower of Jesus Christ as defined in tomorrow’s gospel reading: “If any want to become my followers, let them deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me. For those who want to save their life will lose it, and those who lose their life for my sake will find it.”

The essential message is not necessarily about physical death but rather self-denial, which many think of as loss, whereas it means questioning what one’s priorities in life ought to be. Benedict Spinoza had a view: “The things which most often happen in life and are esteemed as the greatest good of all, as may be gathered from their works, can be reduced to these three headings: to wit, Riches, Fame, and Pleasure. With these three the mind is so engrossed that it cannot scarcely think of any other good.”

We behave as if we were fully in control of our lives, totally independent and setting our own agenda, while deep down we know that that cannot be true, a point made some years ago in an RTÉ radio interview with a wonderful elderly man who was caring for his disabled wife 24 hours a day. Having described his unchanging daily routine, he was asked about his plans for the future. He chuckled and said that if you want to make God, laugh tell him your plans for the future. Denying self is gain, not loss. It is about living a meaningful and purposeful life, taking time to focus on other people and the things that matter most.

Martin Luther King said: “Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or the darkness of destructive selfishness. This is the judgment. Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?”