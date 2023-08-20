Government urged to ‘completely rethink’ focus of childcare from needs of adults to children

According to Early Childhood Ireland, a professional, highly-qualified workforce is essential to deliver the high-quality care and education that is the right of Ireland’s youngest citizens. Photograph: PA

The young people of Ireland are being let down because of a decades-long focus on the provision of childcare for economic reasons instead of looking more at what the needs of the children are, according to Early Childhood Ireland.

The advocacy and support group has called on the Government and policymakers to “completely rethink” their approach to early years and school age care.

According to its director of policy Frances Byrne, childcare policy has, for years, been “underpinned by economic requirements, rather than what children need and deserve”.

Ms Byrne suggested that the emphasis has been on “facilitating parents’ access to the workforce and providing a much-needed service for adults [but] in the midst of all that, the rights of the child have been neglected”.

Commenting in advance of the reopening of many early years settings this week after the summer break, Ms Byrne suggested that the “consequences of this failure have been well-documented: salary rates are low but costs for parents are high”.

She also noted how many settings “struggle to attract and retain staff; and some children are not getting access to the quality early years education they deserve”.

Ms Byrne suggested that the upcoming budget gives the Government “an opportunity to completely rethink the approach they take to early years care and education”.

“In recent years, there has been increased investment in the sector – something that was sorely needed and much welcomed,” Ms Byrne said.

“We must, however, ensure investment is geared towards building a fit-for-purpose system that places children’s rights and wellbeing at its heart.”

According to Early Childhood Ireland, a professional, highly-qualified workforce is essential to deliver the high-quality care and education that is the right of Ireland’s youngest citizens.

“Early years is the most formative educational experience children have, yet in Ireland there is no proper planning for its delivery,” Ms Byrne said.

“Other countries operate on two- and five-year planning cycles to ensure there are enough places and staff in centres and childminders’ homes.

“Ireland now needs a plan to create a unified, publicly-funded model of early years care that incentivises the recruitment and retention of a graduate workforce, is affordable and accessible for parents, and – crucially – places children’s rights and wellbeing at its heart.”

Ms Byrne concluded by saying the Government has promised a “children’s budget” for 2024 and “must put children’s rights at the heart of everything”.

“For too long, we have let the needs of adults dictate the type of care delivered to our children. It is time, now, for us to recognise that our children deserve so much more.”