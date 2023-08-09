‘I thought I’d be able to touch her, to hug her’: Irish Olympian describes ‘bitter sweet’ meeting with long-lost family

Former Olympian Shane Healy holding a picture of his parents Bernard and Maureen Healy on their wedding day in 1958. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A former Irish Olympian has described as “bitter sweet” finally meeting his long-lost sister after 50 years, only to discover that his mother died before he could find her.

Shane Healy (54) from Ravensdale, Co Louth represented Ireland in the 1996 Olympics and has broken Irish and World Masters records since.

The athlete has frequently used his media coverage to try to trace his mother Maureen (née Kelly) and sister Lorraine who disappeared from his life when he was just four-years-old.

After that, Mr Healy was placed into the infamous Goldenbridge Orphanage in Dublin and faced further tragedy when his beloved aunt Noreen who took him out on day trips died suddenly while he was waiting to be picked up by her.

But just three weeks ago, he was contacted by a nephew he never met who looked him up after discovering a DNA match.

Mr Healy also discovered he had a half-brother that he had never met.

“I was only four and we were living in Sandymount in Dublin at the time. There was a huge row in the house and mum was heading for the door when my sister Lorraine woke up and came down the stairs,” he said.

“She grabbed Lorraine who was seven-years-old and left and, I’ve never seen or heard from them since that night in 1973. Incredibly it will be 50 years ago this month.

“I’ve tried to track them down over the years and made numerous media appeals but I had no joy. None of my relatives ever heard from either of them.

Former Olympian Shane Healy holding a picture of his parents Bernard and Maureen Healy on their wedding day in 1958. He lives in Ravensdale, Co. Louth has been searching for his mum and sister since they walked out of the house 50 years ago, when he was just four. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

“On July 14th, I got home from a gruelling session on the track and went for a lie down when I saw a text message on my phone which said; ‘Hi Uncle Shane. It’s Jonathan, your nephew here. I believe you are looking for your sister Lorraine. She is my mother.

“I got a gift of a myheritage.com DNA set years ago from my cousin Marina Lannon and every now and again I’d get notified of a distant relation. When Jonathan’s DNA matched mine on myheritage.com site, he googled me and found the story about my mum and sister, his mother Lorraine.

“Lorraine and my mum had moved to Chester. Lorraine was only seven when she left and so when we chatted on the phone, she kept asking me did I still like jam sandwiches because I used to be mad about them.”

Lorraine also told Shane that their mother went on to have another relationship and that he had a half-brother Gareth, who he didn’t know existed.

“She (Lorraine) said she had asked mum about us when she was little but was told that chapter of their lives was over,” he added.

“Lorraine and my half-brother and nephew came to Ireland to meet us a few weeks ago. I was so nervous and yet so excited picking them up from the airport. They are my flesh and blood and yet they are complete strangers.

“Unfortunately my mum died 12 years ago from cancer so a lot of questions will go unanswered. I’m hurt because she could’ve easily picked up the phone to call us and we could’ve been one big family but now we have 50 years of catching up with my sister and my new family. I did find out that she had an Irish wolfhound that she named Shane.

“I used to beat myself up for years wondering what had happened to them but I never gave up hope that I’d find them one day.

“It wasn’t supposed to end like this though. I thought I’d be able to touch her, to hug her, to have a mother and son day out. But I’m so glad that the mystery is over and we can now catch up on 50 missing years.”

Mr Healy defied all the odds to become an Irish Olympian and says he has always been a positive person.

After his mother left, his dad had to go to England for work and placed little Shane in Goldenbridge Orphanage for nearly three years until his dad came back for him.

“It was tough. You learned to stick up for yourself fast. My aunt Noreen used to bring me out every second weekend with her fiance Stan and I used to look forward to those trips. She was like my substitute mum,” he said.

“One weekend I was waiting at the orphanage but she never came to collect me. I was about seven-years-old at the time. I found out that while showering, she got a brain haemorrhage and died at 37-years-old.”

After a varied career hitchhiking around the world, Mr Healy started running at the age of 22 after a dare and the dogged athlete eventually made the Olympic team, representing Ireland to the semi-finals in 1500m event.

Mr Healy is gearing up to break more masters records when he turns 55 in October and enters a new age category. Last weekend in Carlingford he ran 5km in 15 minutes 16 seconds, which is on course to break the current over 55 record of 15m 30 seconds set by UK athlete Martin Rees.