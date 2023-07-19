Tusla signals emergency placements for children in care a key ‘risk’ for agency

Earlier this week, it emerged retired Dublin District Court judge Dermot Simms had written to the Government and Tusla, criticising the 'unprecedented crisis' facing the care system. Photograph: Collins

Tusla, the child and family agency, is at risk of failing to meet required standards of care due to its increased reliance on “emergency” arrangements to house children in State care, such as hotel rooms and bed and breakfast accommodation.

The State child protection agency’s annual report, published on Wednesday, noted its use of emergency placements is one of the main risks facing Tusla.

Earlier this week, it emerged retired Dublin District Court judge Dermot Simms had written to the Government and Tusla, criticising the “unprecedented crisis” facing the care system.

The May 17th, 2023 letter said up to 130 highly vulnerable children were in “unsuitable” and “unapproved” placements, such as holiday centres, hotels and B&Bs because there was nowhere else to put them.

Tusla has increasingly had to house children in care in these emergency placements, often due to a shortage of space in appropriate residential care homes, or due to the young person having incredibly complex needs.

The agency’s annual report said it had introduced greater oversight and monitoring of the special emergency arrangements.

Tusla had taken extra steps to “provide assurances” in terms of the qualifications and Garda vetting of staff on site when children were placed in the temporary arrangements, it said.

The report also said more than a quarter of open cases reported to Tusla were waiting for a social worker to be assigned to the child at the end of last year.

The agency had received 82,855 referrals of child protection or welfare concerns last year, it said.

At the end of the year about 22,000 cases were open, but 28 per cent of those cases had yet to be allocated a designated social worker.

Tusla said it prioritised cases where children required an immediate response, while cases on waiting lists yet to be allocated a social worker were monitored on a regular basis.

More than 800 children were taken into State care last year, 666 of those who had been admitted to care for the first time, the report said.

In total there were 5,755 children in care, with around nine out of ten of those living in foster care.

The report said the recruitment of foster carers remained a “significant challenge” for the agency.

The agency’s annual financial accounts detailed that its spending on legal settlements increased from €12,000 in 2021, to €70,000 last year.

Tusla spent €5.4 million on contracts that were not compliant with public value-for-money rules, as they did not go through a competitive process.

In a 15th June, 2023 note on the accounts, Seamus McCarthy, the Comptroller and Auditor General, said Tusla continued to “incur significant expenditure” that did not meet proper public procurement standards.

Tusla’s spending on pay for agency workers increased from about €12 million to €16 million last year, the accounts show.

There were 1,612 social workers employed by Tusla at the end of last year, a drop of 57 compared to the number of social workers employed at the end of 2021.

Commenting on the report, chair of Tusla’s board, Pat Rabbitte, said the agency continued to be “challenged in ways that could not have been envisaged” when it was set up nearly a decade ago.

The former Labour Party minister said there was an increased demand on services, as well as an increased “complexity of need” from children referred to Tusla.

Large numbers of unaccompanied minors arriving in the State, as well as staffing pressures, had “resulted in further significant demand-led pressure on the agency”, he said.