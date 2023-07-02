Irish teenager Andrew O’Donnell (18) dies on Greek island

Andrew O’Donnell who died on the Greek island of Ios

The body of a Dublin teenager has been recovered on the Greek island of Ios.

The youth, named as eighteen-year-old Andrew O’Donnell, was a student of St Michael’s College in Ballsbridge and was on holiday on the Aegean Sea island with friends to celebrate the end of the Leaving Certificate exam.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman said it was aware of the case and providing consular assistance.

The boy’s parents are flying out to Greece this afternoon.

In a statement, St Michael’s College said: “We have learned of the tragic passing of Andrew O’Donnell, a member of our recently graduated class of 2023. Andrew was not only a popular class-mate and friend, but a proud and committed member of our football team.

“He was kind to those around him, honest in all of his endeavours, and a great brother. Andrew will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Our thoughts are with Andrew’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

The island, one among the Cyclade group, is halfway between Naxos and Santorini and has become increasingly popular with young Irish holidaymakers.

It is understood several hundred young people from schools across south Dublin are holidaying there.