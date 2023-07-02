Irish teenager (18) dies in Greece

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance after an Irish teenager (18) died in Greece. File photograph: The Irish Times

The body of a Dublin teenager has been recovered on the Greek island of Ios.

The boy (18) was a student of St Michael’s College in Ballsbridge and was on holiday on the Aegean Sea island with friends to celebrate the end of the Leaving Certificate exam.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance.

The boy’s parents are flying out to Greece this afternoon, and a statement is expected from St Michael’s College later today or tomorrow.

The island, one of Clyclades islands, is halfway between Naxos and Santorini and has become increasingly popular with young Irish holidaymakers.

It is understood several hundred young people from schools across south Dublin are currently holidaying there.