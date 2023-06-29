Majority ‘comfortable’ living next door to different nationalities and beliefs, but Travellers fare worse

The survey found the majority of Irish people broadly tolerant of a wide range of nationalities, ethnicities, religions and gender identities

The Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre has welcomed publication of a Government survey on attitudes towards groups protected under equality legislation after the results showed a gap in tolerance between many characteristics and Travellers or Roma.

The Ipsos survey of more than 3,000 people found that the majority of people would be very comfortable living next door to people with different nationalities, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientation, disabilities, religious beliefs, or marital status.

However, the number saying they would be very comfortable living next door to either Travellers or Roma falls to 53 per cent, compared to 96 per cent for “Irish”.

The survey also showed just 43 per cent reported feeling comfortable with their child being in a relationship with a Traveller, compared to 95 per cent for “Irish”.

The survey, commissioned by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth in March and April of this year, as part of a review of the Equality Acts, also found that:

Over 8 in 10 people are very comfortable living next door to people with different nationalities, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientation, disabilities, religious beliefs (and none) or marital status

76 per cent of people think the Government should help asylum seekers (International Protection applicants)

87 per cent feel Ireland should help people fleeing the war in Ukraine

72 per cent feel immigrants contribute a lot to Ireland

Martin Collins, co-director at Pavee Point, said the findings have “also been reflected in previous studies such as that by the Fundamental Rights Agency”

“Sadly this survey highlights the ongoing higher levels of negative attitudes and the ongoing discrimination against Travellers and Roma,” he said.

“We welcome the fact there is now a much needed National Action Plan Against Racism (NAPR) and that there is a Special Rapporteur on Racism to be appointed. We call for the immediate setting up of the NAPR Implementation Committee and for the Department to ensure there is representation on this Committee from Traveller and Roma organisations.”