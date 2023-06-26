Irish Anti-War Movement and politicians call for a referendum on neutrality

A view of The Irish Anti War Movement, and other peace and anti war groups including the Irish Neutrality League at a protest outside the gates of Dublin Castle. Photograph: Tom Honan / The Irish Times.

Calls for a new referendum to copperfasten the position of Ireland’s neutrality were made at an early morning protest outside Dublin Castle on Monday morning, in advance of a meeting of the consultative forum on Ireland’s international security policy.

About 130 people, among them current and former MEPs, TDs and Dublin city councillors, gathered at the Palace Street gate to the castle at 8am, for the protest which featured banners and placards from members of the Irish Anti War Movement, the Irish Neutrality League, Éirígí, among others. Many of the placards called for people to “defend neutrality” and “say no to Nato”.

Protestors have gathered outside Dublin Castle, on the third day of the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy.

Former Green Party MEP Patricia McKenna outlined the history of European treaties which the Government had asked voters to approve including “the Single European Act” which she said “opened the door” to a range of measures bringing Ireland closer to a European common defence policy. She said “people started to cop on” in the first vote to ratify the Nice Treaty “ and we voted no”. But she said “what did the Government do – it forced us to vote again.

Ms McKenna is well known for her victory in the Supreme Court in 1995, in which she argued successfully that it was unconstitutional for the Government to spend taxpayers money promoting only one side of the argument in referendum campaigns.

READ MORE

[ International security forum more open-minded than critics claim ]

She said “we want neutrality enshrined in the Constitution in such a way that it supersedes any commitments to Europe”. She added “fair play to [Presidnet] Michael D Higgins, we are indebted to him. ” President Higgins led criticism in recent weeks of what he described as a “drift” in Ireland’s foreign policy.

Dublin city councillor Michael Mac Donncha told the assembled crowd that he intended going into the consultative forum. ”I will be saying to Nato in there, you are not welcome in our city. You are a nuclear military alliance and we want nothing to do with you”.

Richard Boyd Barrett TD said the language used by the Government was “very Orwellian” in that its was saying neutrality was safe while “at the same time trying to join Nato and trash our neutrality. ”

Following the speeches, the crowd marched across the Lower Castle Yard and to the edge of the Upper Castle yard where the consultative forum was meeting.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is due to speak at the forum this morning.

The forum convened in University College Cork last week, where protesters heckled speakers including Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin.