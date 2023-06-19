Family and friends remember ‘funny with a hint of crazy’ Jessica McLoughlin

Rebecca McLoughlin (on crutches), the niece of Jessica McLoughlin, watches as Jessica's coffin is carried out of St Anne's Church in Sligo after her funeral. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“Funny with a hint of crazy” were the words used by her brother Graham to describe Jessica McLoughlin (40), who died after being struck by a train in Sligo on Wednesday, June 14th, at her funeral on Monday morning.

The hymn Here I am Lord played as her coffin was brought into St Anne’s Church in Cranmore, Sligo, followed by a large procession.

Rebecca McLoughlin (25), Jessica’s niece who survived the accident, but was hospitalised with her injuries, was in attendance in the front row, on crutches.

A photograph of Jessica’s family was brought to the altar following the opening hymn, to represent her “great love for her family, in particular her four beautiful children, Ryan, Kyle, Megan and Alisha”, Fr Pat Lombard said.

The priest also sent “heartfelt sympathy and good wishes to all of Jessica’s family and friends”, both those present at the funeral in person and those “unable to be here because of the grief and sadness that is theirs at this time”.

“Wednesday’s accident has shocked our community, but we know that no matter what trials or tragedies we face in this life, you, I, each of us, we are and will always be god’s beloved children,” Fr Lombard added.

Prayers of the faithful were read out by nieces and nephews of Ms McLoughlin, and prayed for those injured or battling illness, in particular for Rebecca, “as she begins her journey to recovery”, and for Jessica, for those in mourning, and for “all those affected by the tragic events”.

Rebecca McLoughlin was also mentioned by the priest, who welcomed her to the mass and gave thanks that she was recovering well.

“We have been touched by your comments shared in the media and we pray continual healing for you after the trauma you have been through,” Fr Lombard said.

Fr Lombard also sent good wishes and prayers to the train driver during the mass, “who did all in his power to alert his presence on the line”.

Staff at Sligo University Hospital, the emergency services’ rapid response and the outpouring of goodwill from the community were also praised by both Fr Lombard and Graham McLoughlin during the mass.

Speaking at the end of the mass, Jessica’s brother also sent well wishes to all those witnessed the incident, in particular the train driver, who Graham said is “facing this burden through no fault of your own, we wish you love, support and strength at this difficult time”.

“There are many words we could use to describe you, Jessica, beautiful, a smile that could light up any room, a hearty laugh that could instantly put you in the best of moods, funny, with a hint of crazy,” her brother continued.

“The fond memories you’ve left behind will stay with us forever, there are things we can look back on and small or laugh at in time as we try to come to terms with what has happened here. We wouldn’t change these memories for the world.

“We all would have hoped for a better outcome for you Jess, but as you know all too well, sometimes life doesn’t go as you would like it to,” Graham also said.

“As we gather here today, there is nothing on this earth that gives us more comfort than knowing you’ve gained your heavenly wings and returned to Mam and Dad, who will be waiting for you with open arms.”

The eulogy finished with a poem that Graham said was fitting because “Jess used poems and motivational quotes to help her through tough times that she experienced in life”.

As the coffin left the church to go to the graveyard for burial, Dancing in the Sky by Dani and Lizzy was sung.