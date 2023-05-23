Director appointed to oversee excavation and exhumation at Tuam mother and baby home

The site of a mass grave for children who died in the Tuam mother and baby home in Co Galway. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Plans to excavate the site of the former mother and baby institution in Tuam have moved a step closer after the Cabinet on Tuesday approved two key appointments.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman received Cabinet approval to appoint Daniel Mac Sweeney as the director who will oversee the excavation and exhumation at Tuam. It is expected that work will begin on exhuming remains at the site later this year.

Mr O’Gorman also told Ministers that he will engage Sheila Nunan to lead negotiations with religious bodies, on his behalf, in relation to contributions to the planned redress scheme for survivors.

She will undertake negotiations with the religious congregations, lay Catholic organisations and church leaders who were involved with Mother and Baby and County Home Institutions, with the aim of securing a financial contribution towards the cost of the scheme.

Mr Mac Sweeney will head up the independent office that has been established under the Institutional Burials Act 2022.

He will oversee the highly sensitive work of ensuring the children’s remains at the site of the former Mother and Baby Institution in Tuam are recovered and reinterred in a respectful and appropriate way, the Department said on Tuesday.

His first task will be to engage with relatives, survivors and former residents of the Tuam institution about his plans. He will also be supported by an advisory board.

His appointment followed a recruitment competition run by the Public Appointments Service (PAS).

“I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Daniel Mac Sweeney as the Director of Authorised Intervention, Tuam,” Mr O’Gorman said.

“Daniel will oversee the long awaited intervention at the site of the former Mother and Baby institution in the town. He has extensive expertise and experience contributing to, leading and overseeing humanitarian programmes in the international arena, including in relation to missing persons and identification programmes involving the use of DNA, which will be invaluable in the Tuam director role.”

Mr Mac Sweeney worked for the International Committee of the Red Cross for the last 15 years, and in particular he was the Red Cross envoy on missing persons in the Caucasus region, helping families find the graves, find the remains of loved ones from wars in that region, Mr O’Gorman said.

Following the work of local historian Catherine Corless, the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes concluded last year that 978 children had died at the Tuam home. It said the “physical conditions were dire” at the home owned by Galway County Council and run by the Bon Secours Sisters.

Mr O’Gorman said previously that the excavation at the site of the former Tuam mother and baby home will be “one of the most complex forensic excavation and recovery efforts” undertaken “anywhere in the world”.

The Minister said the excavation would involve a DNA identification process “on a scale never done before” in Ireland.

