Counselling for classmates of Co Mayo boy (13) who died in tractor crash

Counselling services are being offered to friends and classmates of 13-year-old Co Mayo schoolboy Kyle Pilbrow who died in a Dublin hospital on Sunday from injuries received in a crash on the previous evening.

The boy, a first year student at St Colman’s College, Claremorris, was seriously injured on Saturday when the tractor he was driving unaccompanied overturned on the L610 roadway near his home at Scardaune, Claremorris.

After being treated at the scene he was rushed to University College Hospital, Galway before being transferred to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin, where he passed away on Sunday.

The youngster was a member of a family well known and highly respected in the south Mayo area, according to Tom Connolly, a member of Mayo County Council.

READ MORE

“Kyle’s tragic death has cast a cloud over the community which will take a long time to disperse,” Cllr Connolly said.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the school said Kyle will be remembered for “his lovely personality, his friendly smile and his pleasant demeanour”.

“We will all miss him terribly as a school community and we are keeping his mam and dad and his three brothers, Ethan, Alex and Morgan, in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time. May Kyle’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.”

The boy is survived by three brothers and his parents, mother Lisa and father Yanny, who works for Iarnród Éireann.

His grandparents, Malcolm and Renate, came from Germany to south Mayo. Malcolm first ran a small factory in Claremorris before later opening a small bookstore.

He died in 2018.

The Pilbrow family have a long association with Garrymore GAA Club.

As a mark of respect, the club’s regular Lotto draw on Sunday night was cancelled.

Staff from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) staff attended St Colman’s College on Monday to provide counselling services to those impacted by the tragedy.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced by the family.