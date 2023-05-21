Decision to lift blockade on Inch asylum seeker centre welcomed by Minister

Minister of State for Integration Joe O’Brien speaks to journalists after meeting local residents protesting the use of Magowna House Hotel in Inch, Co Clare to house asylum seekers. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

The decision by local residents to lift a blockade from a facility in Co Clare designated as a centre for asylum seekers has been welcomed by Minister of State for Integration Joe O’Brien.

In a statement released on Sunday, Mr O’Brien, who had spoken with local resident said an “honest, open discussion” had played a role in the decision to remove the blockade at Magowna House in Inch.

Local residents had been protesting outside Magowna House since last Monday after a group of 33 applicants for international protection were brought to stay in the hotel building.

“I welcome the decision of the residents to remove the blockade,” said Mr O’Brien. “My meeting with the residents on Thursday, in Ennis, was an honest, open discussion, and I am pleased that that engagement has helped bring some improvement to the situation.”

Mr O’Brien had previously committed to a four-week freeze on asylum seekers being brought to the hotel for accommodation. In his statement, O’Brien reiterated his commitment to return to Clare and to continue to engage with locals and applicants for international protection.

Asylum seekers play games at Magowna House Hotel outside of Ennis in Co Clare. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

“I look forward to working with the provider [Magowna House] and my officials to develop a programme of education, training and other supports for the people residing in Magowna House. I look forward to returning to Magowna in four weeks as agreed.”