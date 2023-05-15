Not enough gardaí in Dublin to stop violence against refugees, Varadkar says

Anti-refugee graffiti on a wall in a laneway at Sandwith Street, Dublin, where an encampment used by asylum seekers was set alight following protests in the area. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photo Agency

The Taoiseach has said he does not believe there are enough Gardai available on the streets of Dublin to effectively combat violent attacks on refugees.

Mr Varadkar told reporters in Limerick he was “shocked and horrified” at the burning of refugee tents in Dublin, and he was “worried” of further similar attacks happening.

“Well, look, I am worried about it; we’ve seen these kinds of things happen in other countries, and Ireland is a country like any other country, and there is always going to be an element of people who have far right views or racist views and an element of people who will turn to violence but I think we, as a society, have to reject that unequivocally,” said the Taoiseach.

“No human being should be burnt or attacked or have to face this kind of hatred, no matter where they’re from, or what their backstory is; no human being should be treated in that way.”

“And what we’re going to do is work with the Gardai to make sure that those people are detected that they’re held to account that they’re brought to justice. So they can’t harm anybody else. And we as a Government, again, are doing everything we can to provide shelter for those who have come here.”

Asked if he thought there were enough Gardai on the streets of Dublin to tackle this, the Fine Gael leader replied: “I don’t.”

Mr Varadkar said the government has “provided funding in the Budget for this year to recruit an additional 1000 Gardai, and that will be more than enough to cover retirements and resignations” and bring the current force to 15,000 members.

“We’re going to try and head for 15,000, and also we’re hiring more Garda staff as well, and that helps to backfill positions so the guards can concentrate on law enforcement and being in public areas, and have some of that administrative burden relieved from them.”

Responding to criticism by the Irish Refugee Council that the government had left refugees here vulnerable, the Taoiseach said: “I think the Refugee Council is correct to say that we have a legal and moral obligation to provide shelter for people who come here to seek asylum, so they’re correct in that regards.”

Mr Varadkar said Ireland had “accommodated almost all” of 100,000 refugees from Ukraine and “other parts of the world”, and that, despite anti-refugee sentiment growing here, he did not think there was “any lack of compassion or care from the Irish people”.

However, the Taoiseach warned Ireland is “running up against real capacity constraints”.

The government was “doing all that we can” to manage the crisis, and he pledged that “many of the people who haven’t been offered accommodation will be in the next couple of days”.

Mr Varadkar said there was no excuse for the “terrible” attacks in Dublin.

He added: “No matter what conditions people face, where they come from, what their story is, why they’re here, or where they live, nobody should be subjected to violence of that nature. Nobody should be threatened in the way those people were threatened. And while I accept the criticism made by the Irish Refugee Council, that’s not in any way, to make excuses for the people who carry out these acts — They’re the ones to blame.”

“I’m really shocked and horrified to see what happened in Dublin the last couple of days, whatever people’s views are about immigration or asylum seekers or anything like that; these (people) are human beings, and no human being should be treated in the way that people were treated with those protests and the fires the other night, and I condemn it unreservedly.”

“I know the Garda Commissioner is carrying out a full investigation, so that we find who is responsible and make sure they’re brought to justice, so they can’t harm anybody else.”

The Taoiseach said he accepted that, “as a government that we have responsibilities as well”, but defending the government’s record on the issue, he added: “Lets not forget the bigger picture here...it’s a refugee crisis on the scale that we’ve never experienced in our history, and yes, you know, we are at a point where we’re finding it difficult to provide accommodation to everyone who comes here, but we’ll certainly turn nobody away.”

Earlier, it emerged that Minister for Justice Simon Harris and Minister for Children and Integration Roderic O’Gorman are to meet Garda Commissioner Drew Harris early this week to discuss growing concerns over the possibility of violence erupting at anti-migrant protests and rallies.

The Ministers were among a large number of politicians who condemned the scenes at a series of protests over the weekend in Dublin south inner city, directed at homeless asylum seekers who are sleeping in tents in the area.

On Friday night, an abandoned migrant camp was set alight at the rear of Sandwith Street. Units of Dublin Fire Brigade were called in to deal with fire.

The incident followed a three-hour long stand-off between anti-migrant, and pro-migrant, groups at the entrance to the camp. The Garda Public Order Unit was called in to separate the groups. One man was arrested on public order offences.

The burnt remains of an encampment used by asylum seekers, at Sandwith Street, Dublin, which was set alight following protests in the area. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins

On Saturday, protesters at a rally against hate speech legislation marched on a migrant camp in nearby Mount Street. Some of those involved in the march taunted the people staying there. There were brief scuffles between garda and demonstrators at the scene.

Both Ministers are concerned, according to sources, around what appears to be co-ordinated organisations by anti-migrant groups and individuals of these events, with the aim of fomenting tension and intimidation.

The will meet Mr Harris for, what has been described as, “information” purposes early this week, possibly on Monday. They are expected to ask the Commissioner if he is believes he has the requisite resources to deal with the issues, especially in the event of an escalation of intimidation and physical confrontations.

Speaking on Monday, Brendan O’Connor, president of the Garda Representative Association said that members of the force were dealing with a situation where there was a lack of preparedness and resources.

“We are seeing reactive policing and we’re reacting to these situations as they arise whenever it’s obvious that there is a problem.

“We would feel that it’s putting an additional stress and strain on our members, he said.

He said it was difficult as situation like this can arise (with little warning). “Through years of underinvestment and under-training the gardaí are plying crisis-management, and fire brigade, policing,” he said.

Over the weekend, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also said that the protests are being organised deliberately by small groups with an agenda. He said he condemned the arson attack in Sandwith Street unreservedly.

Anti-immigrant protests have been on the increase across Ireland over the last few months, but will this sentiment lead to a far-right surge at the polls?

“It is malign opportunism. A tiny minority of people are clearly determined to make capital out of a difficult situation. The gardaí are carrying out an investigation. We cannot tolerate actions such as this,” he said.

Similarly, the Minister for Justice was also highly critical of what had occurred. In a tweet, Mr Harris state: “Utterly appalling and unacceptable scenes in Sandwith Street last night. Everyone in this country has a right to be safe. The right to protest is never a right to endanger or intimidate.”

As reported in The Irish Times, Mr O’Gorman has said that an additional 500 places of accommodation will be made available this week for asylum seekers who are currently homes, including repurposed offices, Defence Forces facilities and other space.

“We have a couple of hundred beds coming online this week, we’ve already had some come online on Friday, and again, this is going to enable us to ensure that these people are safe,” he said.

‘Since the start of this year, we’ve brought 5,000 additional beds into the system, but about 2,500 of those had to be used to ensure that people who were already in accommodation will continue to be in accommodation after the contract in their hotels ended,’ Mr O’Gorman said.

‘It’s a difficult situation. There is pressure on the system, but we are continuing to provide accommodation and we’re bringing more accommodation online,” he added.