Over 95 per cent of women who sought abortions at family planning service went ahead with decision

Over 95 per cent of women who sought abortions at a leading family planning service went ahead with their decision, despite a mandatory three-day wait to access abortion medication.

Data from the Irish Family Planning Association (IFPA) published on Wednesday show 484 women attended its clinics in Tallaght and Dublin city centre in 2021 seeking abortion. Of these 459 were eligible for early abortion care. Of these 12 did not make further contact after their first consultation.

“Of the remaining 447 clients for whom the outcome is known, 97.5 per cent accessed abortion care after the mandatory three-day wait,” said a spokeswoman. “Of these, 87 per cent received their care from the IFPA and 10.5 per cent were referred to a hospital, in accordance with Health Service Executive guidelines.

“Our records for 2021 indicate that 2.5 per cent of our clients continued their pregnancies.”

READ MORE

The examination of records, to assess the impact of the mandatory three-day wait was conducted in advance of publication of a review of the functioning of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018.

Led by barrister Marie O’Shea the review, which was mandated as part of the legislation to be conducted three years into its commencement, has been submitted to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Among the provisions of the legislation is that a woman must wait three days between seeking an early medical abortion and accessing the medication to induce abortion.

Women and girls can access abortifacient medication up to nine weeks and six days’ gestation from a GP or family planning services, and between 10 and 12 weeks at a hospital.

Dr Caitríona Henchion, IFPA medical director said the data were “in line with the views and experiences of leading medical experts, and of the World Health Organisation, that an enforced waiting period before abortion care is unjustifiable and patronising.

“The vast majority of our clients who attend for abortion care make their decision before they see a doctor and then access abortion as early as possible. There is nothing in our data to indicate that the three-day wait, required by law, influences their decision.

“We know from our services that the mandatory waiting period causes delay, stress and harm to women. And can make it too late to avail of care. An experienced doctor would always encourage their patient to take additional time to make their decision if that is needed. But it is inappropriate and paternalistic to impose a waiting period on every person who seeks abortion care.”

“We hope that the review process will result in the removal of barriers to timely access to abortion, including the medically unnecessary and arduous waiting period,” added Dr Henchion