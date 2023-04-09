Pope Francis prays for ‘beloved Ukrainian people’ in Easter Sunday address

Pope Francis waves from the popemobile car as he makes a tour of St Peter's Square following Easter Sunday Mass in the Vatican. Photograph: Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty

Pope Francis has presided over the Easter Sunday Mass in St Peter’s Square in the Vatican, attended by an estimated 100,000 people, before delivering his Urbi et Orbi address from the central balcony at St Pater’s Basilica.

The blessing is a special one given by all popes at Easter and Christmas and on other occasions.

He prayed for “the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace” and asked God to “shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia. Comfort the wounded and all those who have lost loved ones because of the war, and grant that prisoners may return safe and sound to their families. Open the hearts of the entire international community to strive to end this war and all conflict and bloodshed in our world, beginning with Syria, which still awaits peace.”

He called on the world to “make haste to surmount our conflicts and divisions, and to open our hearts to those in greatest need. Let us hasten to pursue paths of peace and fraternity. Let us rejoice at the concrete signs of hope that reach us from so many countries, beginning with those that offer assistance and welcome to all fleeing from war and poverty.”

He called on God to “strengthen all those affected by the violent earthquake in Turkey and in Syria itself. Let us pray for all those who have lost family and friends, and for those left homeless. May they receive consolation from God and assistance from the family of nations.”

Referring to Israel, he said: “On this day, Lord, we entrust to you the city of Jerusalem, the first witness of your resurrection. May there be a resumption of dialogue, in a climate of trust and reciprocal respect, between Israelis and Palestinians, so that peace may reign in the Holy City and in the entire region.”

Looking to other areas of conflict around the world, he prayed: “Lord, aid Lebanon, which still seeks stability and unity, so that divisions may be overcome and all citizens co-operate for the common good of the country.” He asked for assistance for the “beloved people of Tunisia”, in particular the young and those suffering from social and economic hardship, so that they might not lose hope and might work together “to build a future of peace and fraternity”.

Pope Francis stands on the loggia at St Peter's Basilica overlooking St Peter's Square after delivering the Easter Urbi et Orbi message and blessing in The Vatican. Photograph: Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty

“Turn your gaze to Haiti, which has long experienced a grave social, economic and humanitarian crisis, and support the efforts of political actors and the international community to seek a definitive solution to the many problems that afflict that sorely tried people.

“Consolidate the processes of peace and reconciliation undertaken in Ethiopia and in South Sudan, and grant an end to violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Sustain, Lord, the Christian communities that today celebrate Easter in particular circumstances, as in Nicaragua and Eritrea, and remember all who are prevented from freely and publicly professing their faith.

He appealed: “Grant consolation to victims of international terrorism, especially in Burkina Faso, Mali, Mozambique and Nigeria. Help Myanmar to pursue paths of peace, and enlighten the hearts of leaders, so that the deeply afflicted Rohingya may encounter justice.”

More generally, he continued: “Comfort refugees, deportees, political prisoners and migrants, especially those who are most vulnerable, as well as the victims of hunger, poverty and the dire effects of the drug trade, human trafficking and all other forms of slavery.”

Concluding, he appealed that “the leaders of nations” he inspired “to ensure that no man or woman may encounter discrimination and be violated in his or her dignity; that in full respect for human rights and democracy these social wounds may be healed; that the common good of the citizenry may be pursued always and solely; and that security and the conditions needed for dialogue and peaceful coexistence may be guaranteed.”