Women of Honour describe meeting with Tánaiste as ‘public relations stunt’

The Women of Honour group have documented a series of allegations of sexual abuse, harassment and discrimination in the Defence Forces. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The Women of Honour group that highlighted sexual abuse and harassment allegations in the Irish Defence Forces has said a meeting with Tánaiste Micheál Martin on Monday afternoon to discuss a forthcoming independent review report “smacks of little more than a public relations stunt”.

The group has been critical of the review approach and an apparent unwillingness to allow it access the report’s findings before publication. It is due to go to Cabinet on Tuesday.

Examining allegations of sexual abuse, harassment, discrimination and bullying, the review was commissioned in 2021 after the allegations emerged.

Women of Honour has said it will accept nothing less than a statutory inquiry. “There has to be accountability,” spokeswoman Karina Mulloy said in advance of Monday’s meeting.

READ MORE

In a statement, it said it had consented to the meeting Mr Martin out of courtesy, but its members remain considerably unconvinced by the process. It is understood the Tánaiste is to meet a number of stakeholders throughout the day.

“Bringing people to meetings, to be talked to, about a report that we are not able to read smacks of little more than a public relations stunt by the Government,” it said. “It is disappointing and continues the mishandling of the issue.”

The group did not agree with the review approach because, it argued, it lacks statutory powers to compel people and documents.

Ms Mulloy explained that stakeholder groups including Women of Honour should be allowed to read the document and its findings before it is made public.

“It is compounding the hurt to victims by continuing to afford them such little respect, in failing to even allow them to read the report,” the statement said.

Among its grievances are a perceived delay in process and the involvement of the Department of Defence, which its members see has having a conflict of interest.

“Fifteen months on from the establishment of the Independent Review Group, the pain of the WoH and many more is worse, not better, with that list growing with the delays.”

In an interview on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme on Monday, former Army Captain Diane Byrne said the Independent Review Group was put in place in an attempt to delay and diffuse the situation.

“A statutory process is the only thing that’s going to be able to lift the lid on the true extent and the depth of the problems,” Ms Byrne said.

“And you cannot fix what you don’t understand. You can’t fix something if you don’t have the full depth of what’s broken with the terms of reference that were put forward in the IRG.”