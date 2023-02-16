Christopher Stokes funeral hears there are ‘no easy answers’ when a parent buries a child

The funeral mass heard Christopher Stokes and his friends 'died how they had lived - together'.

There are “no easy answers, no cheap consolation” when a parent has to bury their child, Fr Kevin Blade told those gathered for the funeral of Christopher Stokes (19) on Thursday. The amateur boxer died last weekend along with two friends, John Keanan Sammon (16) and Wojcieck Panek (17), when their car entered the river Corrib at Menlo Pier.

At his funeral mass in the Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle, Co Galway attended by his parents Anthony and Kate, Fr Blade said Christopher and his friends had “died as they had lived – together”.

“They will be buried in the same cemetery, in the same ground and we pray they will enter heaven together, hand in hand,” Fr Blade said.

Christopher’s funeral mass was followed by his burial at Rahoon Cemetery in Co Galway. Alongside his parents were brothers Michael, Tommy, Tony, and Martin; sisters Annalise, Nicole, Geraldine, Katlyn, and Lucy; nephew Mark; sister-in-law Madelena; and grandparents, extended family and friends.

“We have all experienced an unexpected power cut when the lights go out,” Fr Blade told the congregation. “A sudden and tragic death of loved ones is like that – one minute the sun is shining and everyone is smiling, then without any warning we are plunged into darkness.”

The priest said life was “a great gift from God” but was also “fragile”. He said Christopher had many friends from school and boxing. “I know you have shed many tears for your good friend,” he said. “It is good to grieve, it is good to cry, to cry for a loved one is a prayer, they are tears of love from your heart. Friendship is blessed. It is good that you will never forget Christopher and that you will always remember him in your prayers. He has not dropped into nothingness or a non-existence. He has gone to God who will love and protect him until you will see him again in the life of the world to come.”

The priest said he remembered Christopher as a young boy making his Holy Communion, full of “mischief”.

“I remember him and others climbing the roof of the church and sliding down the slates to the ground or the long summer evenings sticking sticks in the ground making two goals and playing football,” he said, noting that Christopher was a Chelsea fan.

When he once asked Christopher and his friends if he could join them at boxing practise, they laughed and said ‘we wouldn’t want to hurt you’,” the priest said.

The funeral of John Keanan Sammon took place on Wednesday in Ballinfoyle, while the funeral of Wojciech Panek will take place on Friday in Kilkenny.