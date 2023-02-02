Alleged anti-immigrant activist still being detained by gardaí

A man in his 30s arrested by gardaí yesterday in advance of an anti-immigrant protest in Dublin’s Finglas on Wednesday night, is still being detained in a South Dublin Garda station.

He was arrested at his home by armed members of the Garda Special Detective Unit and detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Ac and can be held for up to 48 hours without charge. It followed a series of inflammatory comments by him on social media.

Fr Seamus Ahearne, who has served as a priest in the Finglas area for over 25 years, said that whenever he hears news of something bad happening in the area “I hold my breath and hope it has nothing to do with us. I don’t want anything to besmirch the good name of this community.”

He felt “at home in almost every house in this community. People are spontaneous, honest, straightforward and good. It is my privilege to be here and among such people.”

Those were words he used at the funeral of Brian Hogan (39) on Wednesday, who was stabbed to death at Collins Place, Finglas, on Friday evening last. A man has been charged in connection with his death. At the funeral Mass Fr Ahearne recalled a woman, late of the parish, who “was very proud of Finglas”.

If she had been around last weekend “with the carry-on at Ashtown; she would have been clear that this isn’t Finglas. We are the best. I am here only 25 years and I have some of the same feelings about Finglas.”

He continued that “even after 25 years, I can’t bear to hear of shootings, or stabbings or gangs, or drugs, or robberies. I crave that the wonderful qualities of this community always win out and that those who damage our good name begin to learn the proper way of being human and good.”

Finglas, he said, “is a wonderful place. Please don’t embarrass us in the home of our lives. We don’t want drugs or drug barons around here. We don’t want knives or guns around here. We don’t want criminality or ant-social behaviour around here.”

A small but vociferous crowd gathered outside Finglas Garda station on Wednesday night where one speaker criticised Sinn Féin and its vice-president Michelle O’Neill who, he claimed, “are all working towards a united Ireland under the crown. They class themselves as nationalists and republicans; they shame us. It is one of our duties as men, as men and the women but more importantly the men. It does my heart so good to see everyone of yez here today.”

Another speaker said, to loud cheers, “this is our country and our culture. No one else. And the only way to deal with these c**ts is burn them out of the f**king place. I’m standing here outside the Garda station, you have to go where the f**kers are, and burn the f**kers out.”

There was a significant Garda presence at the protest with unarmed gardaí on the frontline of the operation while members of the Public Order Unit, in riot gear, sat in a fleet of vans outside the Garda station and where the armed response unit also had a presence. Inside the station further Public Order Unit members had taken up positions out of sight of the protest group outside. A Garda helicopter observed the event for well over an hour.

All of this represented a significant shift in policing tactics around anti-asylum protests as the Garda’s risk assessment flagged the possibility of violence or serious disturbances with sources saying that this display of strength was deliberate and intended to dissuade would-be troublemakers.

Contributing to this considerable ramping up of the Garda response was the attack on Saturday afternoon by a group on homeless men, mainly from EU countries who had been living in tents in a wooded area at Ashtown near Finglas.

It followed a disinformation campaign, mainly via social media, which claimed foreign or black men were responsible for an alleged sexual attack on a woman on Cappagh Road, Finglas, in the early hours of last Friday morning and despite the fact that the man accused of the alleged sexual assault is white and Irish.