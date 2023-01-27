Number of homeless people in State reaches record high of 11,632

Department of Housing figures show there has been a 30 per cent increase in homelessness in a year. Photograph: PA

The number of homeless people has reached a new high of 11,632, with the greatest increase among single adults, the latest figures show.

The data, from the Department of Housing, show there has been a 30 per cent increase in homelessness in a year. This is also the first increase in homelessness in December since current records began in late 2014. Numbers usually fall slightly in December as families take homeless loved ones in over Christmas and landlords postpone evictions.

During the week of 19th to 25th December 2022, there were 8,190 adults and 3,442 children in emergency accommodation. This compares with 6,466 adults and 2,451 children – 8,917 in total – homeless in December 2021.

In November 2022, the total was 11,542 including 8,048 adults and 3,494 children, indicating the upward trend continues to be driven by single adults without children.

Looking at single adults, there were 5,571 in emergency accommodation in December 2022, compared with 5,423 the month before, and with 4,722 in December 2021 – an 18 per cent increase in a year.

Sinn Féin spokesman on housing Eoin Ó Broin said: “‘This is the first December increase in homelessness for a very long time. The fact that this happened while the winter ban on evictions was in place is deeply troubling.

“The dramatic increase in single-person homelessness last month shows that the homeless crisis is getting worse. With the eviction ban due to expire at the end of March there is no doubt that homelessness, and in particular homeless families, will increase dramatically in 2023.

“Government has abjectly failed to use the winter ban on evictions period to accelerate social housing delivery. In fact they have failed to meet their 2022 targets,” he added. “Unless something dramatic happens in terms of social housing delivery in February and March, Government is going to have to extend the eviction ban until such time as the supply of social housing is addressed.”

Catherine Kenny, chief executive of Dublin Simon, said: “We are deeply frustrated by the increase in the number of people in Dublin emergency accommodation recorded in the December 2022 Homeless Report. This is highly unusual and concerning for December, which normally features a brief decline in numbers as people are accommodated by family and friends over the Christmas period. This is the eighth month in a row in which we have broken a shocking and dismal record.

“In our capital city alone at least 2,700 households became homeless for the first time in 2022. That’s 52 households per week, or seven households per day who lost the roof over their heads. This equates to five single adults and two families becoming homeless every day in 2022. While seven households entered homelessness on a daily basis, only two households exited to a home. More and more people are becoming trapped in a system backlog that is straining under immense pressure, and the prospect of a home is moving further and further out of reach.”