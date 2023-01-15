‘You walked with our foreparents’: Mass marks Presentation Sisters departure from Drogheda

The departure of the Presentation Sisters from Drogheda Co Louth after 210 years was marked on Sunday by a special Mass celebrated by Catholic Primate Archbishop Eamon Martin at St Peter’s parish Church in the town.

It was farewell to the four remaining Presentation nuns, Sr Agnes Byrne, Sr Carmel Curran, Sr Colette McCloskey, and Sr Rose Wright, of the departing community at Greenhills in the town.

“The sisters came to these parts 210 years ago. Their early presence in Fair Street, Duke Street and eventually at Greenhills has left a real mark. It is sad that the last community of sisters is now moving on, but the Presentation sisters will forever be remembered as amazing pointers to active faith, hope and love at work among us,” said Archbishop Martin.

“For some time now the sisters have known that they would be finishing up their mission here, but they have worked to ensure that the example of their presence will remain. It now falls to the lay women and men, girls and boys of Drogheda to keep alive the ethos of compassionate service which Nano Nagle and the Presentation sisters championed,” he said.

Nano Nagle, founder of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary (PBVM), better known as the Presentation Sisters, was declared Venerable by Pope Francis in 2013. Born in Co Cork in 1718, she devoted her life to educating the poor.

As Archbishop Martin recalled “having had the privilege of an education abroad herself, and after spending some time in religious life, Nano returned to her native city where she was moved to help the young girls of Cork who were growing up in great deprivation and with no access to school.”

He added that “the Presentation sisters are a missionary congregation and their priorities have now shifted to other parts of the world where their charism is needed most.”

In a tribute to the Sisters, past pupil Vera Moonan recalled how “for over 200 years you have served us with distinction, always generously, never sparing yourselves. You walked with our foreparents during the time of the Famine, you were with us at the turbulent time of Partition and the Civil War. You were ever by our side, prayerfully and in action, both Mary and Martha to us.”

Hundreds of Presentation Sisters had “passed through Drogheda since 1813, both in Fair St and Greenhills. There are just four left and now sadly, Sisters Agnes, Carmel, Colette and Rose, you must leave us. The four of you have brought so much to the women and girls of Drogheda,” she said.

They had taught in St Philomena’s, Presentation Primary, and Our Lady’s College, Greenhills, “formed us in the Faith and have been chaplains in our schools. You have excelled in hospitality,” she said. The sisters had worked “with the Samaritans, Drogheda Youth Development, Boomerang, Drogheda Women’s and Children’s Refuge, Drogheda community development, homeschool liaison, healing and peace.”

They had worked with the Diocesan Pastoral Council, the adult faith development and spirituality commissions, and on the Irish Commission for Justice and Peace.

“All Leinster women, you have come from this county of Louth, from Wexford, Offaly, and Wicklow,” she said. “The good deeds you have done do not now go with you, but rather continue to yield a wonderful harvest to the glory of God, not least through Presentation Primary and Our Lady’s College which continue to grow and to thrive,” she said.

“We will hold your memory dear, cherish your legacy, and bring to fulfilment the good work you have begun. May God bless you now and always,” she said.