Number of refugees unable to move out of direct provision doubles to almost 5,000

The number of refugees unable to move out of direct provision after being granted asylum status has more than doubled since the start of the year to almost 5,000.

Data from the Department of Integration shows as few as 13 per cent of refugees granted asylum status each month are able to move out of State-run accommodation.

Of the 17,648 adults and children currently in asylum seeker accommodation, 27 per cent have already been granted refugee status and permission to remain in Ireland.

In January 2022, there were 1,970 people with refugee status in State-run accommodation. By November, this had risen to 4,820, including 877 families, 1,870 single people and 60 couples.

In June, 447 asylum seekers were granted permission to remain but only 49 moved into their own accommodation.

The low numbers able to leave State accommodation is putting increasing pressure on the already struggling International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) which has also had to accommodate more than 13,000 new asylum seekers who arrived into the State so far this year.

This is in addition to the nearly 60,000 Ukrainians who have arrived since the Russian invasion last February and who received automatic, temporary refugee status.

Inability to find accommodation has resulted in some asylum seekers having to sleep rough and in tents during the cold weather in recent weeks. The Government has advised Ukrainian refugees not to come to Ireland over the Christmas period due to the housing situation.

The Department of Integration has launched an €8 million scheme which will help refugees move from direct provision to private accommodation.

It is seeking tenders for a service which will assist refugees to overcome barriers to accessing housing. “Persons with [refugee] status have the same housing entitlements as Irish nationals,” but often have trouble finding homes due to language difficulties, a lack of transport and a lack of knowledge of available accommodation, the department said in a request for tender.

Under the proposals, refugees will be assigned a case worker who will build up a relationship with them and identify their housing needs. Where necessary they will accompany them to viewing appointments, help with translation and assist with applying for housing assistance payments. They may also help with signing tenancy agreements and setting up basic services.

The Department of Integration advised that the numbers requiring the service will likely be affected by the State’s recent scheme to regularise the status of long-term asylum seekers. Applications for the General Scheme for the Regularisation of Long Term Undocumented Migrants closed in August with more than 3,000 long-term asylum seekers being granted permission to stay in Ireland.

It applied to asylum seekers who had spent at least two years awaiting a decision on their international protection application.

“This once-in-a-generation scheme was designed to give long-term undocumented people without a current permission to remain in the State the chance to regularise their status, access the labour market and begin their path to citizenship,” then acting Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys said earlier this month.