Citywest centre for refugees to be closed for new entrants over Christmas

The Citywest Transit Hub for refugees will be closed for new entrants over Christmas and Ukrainians thinking travelling to Ireland have been asked to consider waiting until the new year.

Ireland’s refugee reception system has been under huge pressure with more than 50,000 people from Ukraine and 18,000 asylum seekers from other countries being accommodated by the State.

Many Ukrainians have made other accommodation arrangements and the number of people who have fled to Ireland from the Russian invasion of their homeland is expected to reach more than 70,000 by the end of the year.

The Citywest Transit Hub in Dublin is used to process new arrivals before they are offered accommodation elsewhere in the country.

The Department of Integration said on Friday that it will be closed to new arrivals over four days from Christmas Eve to December 27th inclusive. It will still be fully operational for people who are already staying there.

People arriving from Ukraine who during that period who need accommodation will be met at the airport and housed at temporarily at designated local authority sites.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman met Ukrainian Ambassador, Larysa Gerasko, on Wednesday to discuss arrangements over the coming weeks.

It is expected that sourcing additional accommodation will be very challenging for the period up to January 13 2023.

The Department said: “Given this, it was agreed during the meeting that the Ukrainian ambassador would relay the message that, where those in Ukraine considering coming to Ireland are currently in a safe location, it is advised to remain there at this time.”

Its statement thanked Ms Gerasko for her support and co-operation.

The Department has asked that any Ukrainian people who are “currently in situations of safety not to travel to Ireland, if possible, over the next fortnight and to defer making travel plans to come to Ireland until the new year.”

Its statement added that the Department: “wishes those who have made their homes here this year a safe and peaceful Christmas.”