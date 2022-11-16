Blackrock College Union seeks ‘full inquiry’ into sexual abuse at schools

Blackrock College Union said: 'We have listened to our members who are quite rightly shocked and who are demanding answers as to how this occurred.' Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

The Blackrock College Union, representing past-pupils at the south Dublin school, has called for a “full inquiry” into sexual abuse which took place at both the senior college and its junior school Willow Park.

In a statement on Wednesday, the union said: “We have listened to our members who are quite rightly shocked and who are demanding answers as to how this occurred.

“We believe these answers can only be achieved through a full inquiry which should be independent, transparent with published findings.

“This process should have the best interests of survivors as it’s paramount consideration and should be concluded as a matter of urgency. Anything less would be a further injustice to all those who are deeply affected by these disclosures,” said the union’s president, solicitor John O’Doherty, in a statement posted its website.

The union of 8,000 past pupils of the fee-paying college had previously cancelled its annual business lunch in solidarity with the survivors of abuse.

It comes as the Government said it has had some “preliminary discussions” about an inquiry into the “sickening, shocking nature of abuse at Blackrock College”, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

In an email sent to all members, Mr O’Doherty said the Blackrock Union Committee, working with the representatives of the survivors, is providing awareness, support and information on its website, rockunion.ie

“The Union will continue to work with representatives of the survivors to provide tangible examples of support into the future,” he said in the email.

“We encourage anyone who has been affected by such abuse to seek the appropriate advice and assistance and so future support may involve Union events specifically aimed at raising victim awareness.”

Members will be updated shortly on further plans to support survivors, he added.

On its website, the union has posted a notice expressing its “deepest sympathy and solidarity” with all past pupils who were subject to sexual abuse while attending the college.

Speaking in the Dáil, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told TDs, however, that “it’s one thing to call for an inquiry” but “it’s a completely different narrative” to develop a “bespoke model” inquiry that “meets the needs of victims and survivors but also the needs to get resolution”.

But Mr Martin believed it would be of benefit to discuss the issue on the floor of the Dáil and next week “might be a better time”.

Calls were made for a debate on the abuse in the prestigious private school run by the Spiritan order, formerly the Holy Ghost Fathers, in the wake of an RTÉ documentary.

The congregation has disclosed that 233 men have made allegations of abuse against 77 Irish priests from the religious order in Ireland and overseas and 57 of those former students alleged they were abused on the Blackrock College campus.

Since 2004 more than €5 million has been paid out in settlement of abuse claims, including 12 connected to the college.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said it was a “huge issue” and there had been many calls for an independent inquiry.

“Survivors have been looking for that”, she said. “And I think it would be useful this week for us to hear the Government’s response to be very serious allegations and to have the opportunity to debate this issue.”

Sinn Féin education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the revelations had been “absolutely horrifying”.

He added: “It’s very clear that there will need to be a response from the State that will require to be thoughtful, considered and in line with the needs and wishes of the survivors and those who have bravely come forward”.

The Taoiseach said he agreed with TDs “in respect of the sickening, shocking nature of abuse at Blackrock College, [the] scale and the nature of that abuse”.

Mr Martin added: “We had some preliminary discussions today at Government level in respect of this and we do have to take some advices as well in respect of any court cases that are ongoing.”

He noted that An Garda Síochána had issued phone numbers for people to contact them.

“I have no issue with discussions with members of house because it’s one thing to call for an inquiry. It’s a completely different narrative again [to] begin to try and develop an inquiry of the bespoke model that meets the needs of victims and survivors but also the needs to get resolution.

“We should learn from experience as best we can in that regard and I’m open to engaging with members of the House on that.”