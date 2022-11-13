Blackrock College: Who were the priests accused of abuse?

New allegations of child sexual abuse by priests at Blackrock College have emerged in recent days, prompted by a radio documentary that told in detail of two brothers who were sexually abused by priests at the school in the 1970s, unbeknown to each other.

At least 233 men have made allegations of abuse against 77 Irish priests from the Spiritans, some of whom were serial abusers left with unchecked access to children in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. The following are four of the priests against whom allegationswere made:

Fr Tom O’Byrne: Originally from Limerick, he took up teaching roles at St Michael’s College in Dublin in 1962 before moving to Blackrock College in 1967. School records show he was still listed as a member of the school community until at least 1996/97. He faced multiple charges of child sexual abuse during the 2000s. A number of past pupils say they were abused by him in the school’s swimming pool and in the priest’s quarters. The Director of Public Prosecutions charged Fr O’Byrne with 37 offences arising out of sexual abuse but in 2007 the Supreme Court dismissed it on the basis that the priest was then 87. He died in 2010.

[ Blackrock College abuse: ‘Code of omerta’ finally shattered by brothers’ bravery ]

Fr Senan Corry: Fr Corry was appointed to Blackrock College in 1957 and became a teacher in Willow Park School. He played a key role in coaching junior rugby teams. When he retired from teaching, he stayed on as a member of the college community until at least the late 1990s. One past-pupil who says he was abused by Corry said he had easy access to boarders and describes him as “rapacious”. Another says he went to the headmaster of Blackrock College at the time and ended up in a meeting with the headmaster, the priest and his parents in which Fr Corry denied any abuse. “I was 12. I never got over it,” the past pupil told Liveline this week. He said he went from being a high achiever and captain of the football teams to being a destructive, angry child and, later in life, a heroin addict. Fr Corry died in 2004.

READ MORE

Fr Patrick Aloysius Flood: From Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, Fr Patrick Aloysius Flood was a former student of Blackrock College. He was appointed as a teacher at Willow Park in the primary section of the school in 1960 and worked in various roles until 1977. One past pupil recalls being woken up one night and seriously sexually assaulted by Flood. “I was a pious, innocent 11-year-old asleep in my bed, boarding at Willow Park. I had no idea what was going on.” Fr Flood was later appointed principal of St Michael’s in 1977 before returning to Blackrock College in 1983 as dean of the boarding school. He spent a number of years as a curate in Dalkey parish in the 1990s. He died in 2013.

[ Raw tales from Blackrock College are as disturbing as anything from the Magdalene laundries ]

Brother Luke McCaffrey: From Clogher, Co Tyrone, Brother Luke McCaffrey joined Blackrock College initially as a gardener in 1950 before securing a teaching role in Willow Park in 1955-1995. He taught religion and had responsibility for Holy Communion classes. One past pupil, who served as an altar boy, describes being groomed and later abused. “I resisted as best I could,” he recalls. “And that was when the anger came into it. The violence. The first time he raped me the pain was unbelievable – he did it in rage.” McCaffrey left the school community around 2000, and died in 2002.