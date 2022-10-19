Owen Reidy appointed as new Ictu general secretary

'We need to make work pay for all and build a more inclusive economy and society,' said new Ictu general secretary Owen Reidy. File photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times

Owen Reidy has been ratified as the new general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu).

Mr Reidy, the outgoing assistant general secretary, is originally from Donegal and has 24 years experience in the Irish trade union movement.

He was ratified as the new general secretary at the ICTU’s executive committee on Wednesday morning after Patricia King stepped down from the post earlier this month.

Mr Reidy said he believed Ictu has “the potential to rebuild and grow our movement and reach out to workers currently not organised in trade unions”.

“We need to make work pay for all and build a more inclusive economy and society,” he said.

“Our number one priority must be to transpose the recent Adequate Minimum Wages directive which has a transformative potential when it comes to collective bargaining in Ireland, and to legislate for the LEEF High Level Group report on collective bargaining in Ireland.”

Ictu President Kevin Callinan said with Irish and European collective bargaining structures set to be overhauled, “we are entering an exciting new phase for the trade union movement”.

“As general secretary, Owen Reidy will bring fresh energy to the task of ensuring that these changes happen in a way that produces real improvements in the pay and conditions of workers,” he said.

“In his previous roles with SIPTU and as the lead Congress official for Northern Ireland, he has shown that he has the qualities to unite the movement in pursuit of such core objectives.”