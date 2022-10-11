‘Honour the promise’: nursing home staff demand pandemic payment

Sr Mary Ward (centre), a resident of the Maryfield Nursing Home, with representatives of staff from private and voluntary nursing homes who gathered at the Department of Health in Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Staff from nursing homes around the country gathered at the Department of Health in Dublin on Tuesday, protesting the lack of communication regarding an announced payment intended to recognise their work throughout the Covid pandemic.

“We’re here to give an opportunity for staff to express themselves, who feel like they’re being ignored ... we’re urging the Government to expedite the payment,” said Tadhg Daly, chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland.

“Including all healthcare workers was the right choice by Minister Donnelly, but it’s nine months on and nursing home staff haven’t seen their payment yet,” he said.

It was announced in January 2022 that frontline health and ambulance workers would be paid a one-time, tax-free €1,000 Special Recognition Payment, and that staff in private sector nursing homes and hospices would be eligible too.

More than 2,000 staff across the country penned letters to the department expressing their struggles during the pandemic and their frustration with the delays.

One letter from a nurse in Co Clare read: “I have never been under more stress than from the time of Covid. I was terrified I would pick up the virus and bring it into the home. I didn’t go visit family or friends in case I would pick it up, I got so stressed about it I ended up getting panic attacks.”

Representatives from cleaning and catering staff were also at the gathering on Tuesday. Jim O’Brien, a chef at Darraglynn Nursing Home in Cork, travelled to Dublin by bus to help deliver the letters and demands.

“Coronavirus doesn’t discriminate whether you worked private or public sector,” he said. “Everybody in the public sector has received their payment ... we’re sick of waiting for what was promised”.

Julie McNeela, a household manager from Aras Mhuire nursing home in Drogheda, said: “everyone knows what we went through during Covid ... You were telling us back then that we were heroes wearing capes; we’re just asking Stephen Donnelly ‘where are you now?’”

Among the assembled nurses, carers, cleaners and chefs was Sister Mary Ward, an 84-year-old resident of Maryfield Nursing Home in Chapelizod. “I’m here to support the nurses and carers in our nursing home who are second-to-none,” she said.

“They’ve been with us right through Covid, and I hope people understand that they were taking their own health into their hands by looking after the rest of us. I could never fault them, and it’s not just during Covid — it’s day in, day out.”

Nursing manager Hayley Gibbons was there to support her staff at Maryfield Nursing Home, many of whom are working through another Covid outbreak.

“We spent Christmases, birthdays, everything away from our families to live up to these residents, and it would be nice to get some recognition,” she said. “We’re a charity nursing home ... it’d make a lot of difference to our staff, especially at this time of year.”

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly’s office has been contacted for comment for this article.